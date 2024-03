Marvel Games has a new video game due in 2025, and it's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. If you ask us it's looking pretty great, at least going on this story trailer.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is an original story featuring a number of Marvel greats, including Captain America and Black Panther. The game, in development at Skydance New Media, is being headed by industry great Amy Hennig.