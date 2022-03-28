Mario Strikers: Battle League Football pre-orders, release date, price, and editions

Mario Strikers: Battle League or as it's known in Europe: Mario Strikers: Battle League Football, is the third entry into Nintendo's action-packed five-a-side football series, and is set to release on the 10th June 2022 for Nintendo Switch.

The series first appeared on the GameCube in 2005 with Super Mario Strikers, and later in 2007 with Mario Strikers Charged for the Wii. Now, 15 year later, the series is tieing up it's laces for a reboot. Players will choose a major Mario character as their captain along with 3 other characters to round out their team, and head onto the field for some chaotic football (or soccer) action.

If you're excited to see Mario back on the touchlines, you can find all the best places in the UK and US to pre-order Mario Strikers: Battle League Football down below.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football pre-orders, versions and bonus content

You can pre-order the standard edition of the game from a fair amount of retailers including Game, Base, Amazon and ShopTo in the UK, and from GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy in the US. There might be some pre-order bonuses available closer to release date - at least from My Nintendo Store but we cannot guarantee. There's also no confirmed news of a special edition just yet, but we'll update this page if any drop.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football pre-orders in the UK

Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite

Mario Strikers: Battle League pre-orders in the US

Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite

Mario Strikers is a football game at its core but there's lots of cool things you can do to secure victory. Use items like banana peels and shells to knock down opponents, smash them into the electric fence that surrounds the field, and equip your teammates with different gear to improve their speed, strength and passing. The game will have local multiplayer with up to eight people playing, and will have online multiplayer for those with an NSO membership.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football release date and preload times in the US, UK, Europe and rest of the world

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will release on the 10th June 2022. We don't currently have a map of specific release times. We'll let you know when we do have specific launch times in each part of the world and update this page as new information comes out.

And that's it for now! Make sure to book mark this page for all the latest Mario Strikers: Battle League pre-order info. Another great way to stay up-to-date is to follow us on Twitter where we tweet about pre-orders, gaming discounts and tech deals.