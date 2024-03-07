Today, during the Xbox Partner Preview, Capcom presented new gameplay footage of the Japanese-inspired world of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Announced during last year's Xbox Games Showcase, in this single-player action game, you play as protagonist Soh, whose sworn duty is to rescue villagers and restore peace along with the Maiden of the Mountain, Yoshiro. To do this, you will do your best to purge the defilement infecting the land on Mt. Kafuku, and its villagers.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - "Kagura" Gameplay Trailer Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - an original new IP from Capcom coming later this year.

The story begins with the legendary mountain covered by an evil defilement and the 12 masks, each special powers, stolen. Soh will work with Yoshiro and her divine powers to purge the villages of the defilement.

In order to do this, and protect Yoshiro, you and the villagers will wear masks, each featuring a different divine power. As you cleanse additional villages from defilement, you’ll recover more masks and work together with the various villagers that each mask unlocks to bring Mt. Kafuku back to its original beauty.

To purify the defiled, in your own notable ways, you and Yoshiro will perform a Shinto ritual ceremonial dance called Kagura, passed down from generation to generation.

Incorporating a real-time day-to-night cycle, during the day, you will rescue villagers, assign roles to them, and fix their defenses to prepare for battle. As night falls, you will fight the horrific Seethe, yokai that take many different demonic shapes and forms. These monsters will emerge from the Torii gates to attack Yoshiro.

As you defend the Maiden, you will continually repeat this day-to-night cycle to purge the defilement and restore the land’s peace. You will also learn to adapt to the ever-changing battle conditions, fight alongside the villagers, and use the power of your sword techniques in a fusion of real-time strategy and action gameplay.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be available later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also see a day-one release on Game Pass for PC and Series X/S.