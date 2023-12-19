Hunter x Hunter is finally getting a fighting game, and it's coming from the devs behind Marvel vs Capcom 3

Hunter x Hunter fans rejoice, a fighting game based on the beloved shonen series is in the works.

With its broad range of characters and their various abilities, you would think that a series like Hunter x Hunter would be ripe with fighting games. Unfortunately, that's not been the case so far, but over the weekend at Jump Festa, developer Eighting and publisher Bushiroad Games announced together that they are making a Hunter x Hunter fighting game. Unfortunately again, that's pretty much it in terms of details, but more details are apparently being shared during Bushiroad's New Year's broadcast next year, January 6 (no, I'm not happy about another year being almost over either).

If you think that the name Eighting is ringing some bells, that's probably because it's worked on some games you've quite likely heard of; in terms of fighting games, the biggest one is easily Marvel vs Capcom 3, as well as its follow-up Ultimate, but it's also worked on games like Tatsunoko vs Capcom and Bloody Roar. On top of that, Eighting also helped out on Arc System Work's DNF Duel, and while it might not be a fighting game, Nintendo's Pikmin 4. So hopefully it's the right studio for the job.

There is some apprehension amongst fans about the announcement - after all, crappy anime arena fighters are a dime a dozen, including the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash (you deserve better, Gojo), so fans are hoping it's something closer to a traditional fighting game.

The Hunter x Hunter fighting game wasn't the only big announcement from Jump Festa this weekend. For one, the Chainsaw Man anime is finally coming back in the form of a new movie covering the series' next arc, and quite surprisingly, Netflix is remaking the One Piece anime, starting the series over from its very first arc.