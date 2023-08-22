Honkai: Star Rail invites players to test the PS5 version

Technical test recruitment begins today for Honkai: Star Rail on PS5.

miHoYo announced at gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live that recruitment for the PS5 technical test will begin this evening at 7pm PT and 10pm. It will go live for the UK and Europe tomorrow, August 23, at 3am and 4am, respectively.

A new trailer also dropped for the game today, showing off content from the upcoming August 30 update. You can watch it below.

"Since taking over the general's duties, the master diviner hasn't closed her eyes in three days."

Honkai: Star Rail Ver. 1.3, subtitled Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins, will feature three new playable characters, features Aurum Alley of Exalting Sanctum, upgrades to Simulated Universe, and an enhancement to the Trailblaze Power cap.

The story finds Jing Yuan and Dan Heng out to stop Phantylia once and for all and resolve the Ambrosial Arbor crisis. With Aurum Alley, players will help shape its destiny and bring the hub back to its former glory.

The Simulated Universe gets an upgrade with The Swarm Disaster. To uncover the history and the confrontation between Tayzzyronth and other Aeons, Trailblazers will navigate through dynamically generated domains, face various challenges along the way, and hopefully unlock the Path of Propagation within the Simulated Universe.

Apart from being currently available across platforms such as PC, Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android, Honkai: Star Rail will bring the space adventure to the PlayStation 5 platform in Q4 of 2023. With cross-save and cross-play functions, you can enjoy game progress across different platforms with more accessibility.