It's taken years, but it's finally here – our first proper look at the Halo TV series has finally arrived, against all odds.

During the Xbox 20th anniversary showcase last night, Xbox debuted a very brief look at the show that gives us some insight into what a real-world Master Chief looks like. At least we get to clock that gorgeous, true-to-lore Mjolnir armour, eh?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

American Gods’ Pablo Schreiber will be the man behind the iconic helmet in the show, Natascha McElhone is Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey, and Cortana’s actress, Jen Taylor, will reprise her role for the show, too.

This follows a leak in early June that showed off an early look at the upcoming Halo TV series before anyone likely intended.

The show has had a fairly troubled development, and earlier this year we heard that Steven Kane – showrunner on the Paramount-produced series – will not be returning to the show for its second season.

The video game adaptation is a nine-episode series that will launch on Paramount Plus in the US, and it's due to air sometime in Q1 2022.

At the time of writing, it's unclear what the show will focus on – will it be the events of the original trilogy of games, something taken from the books, a Master Chief origin, or something else entirely? We'll have to wait and see.

If you're hungry for more things Halo, we've got you covered: you can read about how Halo Infinite's multiplayer attracted over 272,000 players on Steam alone in its first day, how to get some lovely achievements in the multiplayer tutorial, or how to fix that blue screen error that plauged people when they tried to log in last night.