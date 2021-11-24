Gunfire Reborn Inscriptions - How to get Gemini Inscriptions, upgrades, and more

Gunfire Reborn’s Gemini Inscriptions are among the most powerful in the game, but the critter shooter is happy to let you figure them out yourself for the most part.

It’ll take some time before you can get Gemini Inscriptions, and even then, you’ll likely have to shell out some gold to make them work.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How do Gunfire Reborn Inscriptions work?

Inscriptions are random bonuses attached to each weapon, modifying stats or adding special effects. They come in different rarities, though you’ll only get access to the better ones after reaching level 10 and unlocking the Exclusive Inscriptions weapon talent.

Gemini Inscriptions are the highest tier and, along with offering better stat boosts than other Inscriptions, often let you combine elements in weapons for even more damage potential. The path to getting them isn’t always clear, though.

How to get Gemini Inscriptions in Gunfire Reborn

Gemini Inscriptions only appear on +5 weapons, which themselves only start dropping after you defeat the second boss. There is a workaround to this, however. If you have a +3 weapon with four Inscriptions, you can take it to the Craftsman for a new one, and it’ll automatically be a Gemini. As with other Inscriptions, what Gemini Inscription you get is random. The Craftsman saves the day here as well, though, since you can pay gold to swap out Inscriptions.

That’s important because for most Gemini Inscriptions to work, you have to have matching Inscriptions on your weapons. Otherwise, they just stay greyed out and add no bonuses.

How to upgrade Inscriptions in Gunfire Reborn

You’re stuck with whatever Inscriptions your weapon has for the most part, until you’re lucky enough to run across a Peculiar Chest. These spawn randomly, but offer you a choice: upgrade one Inscription from normal to rare or risk rerolling Inscriptions and potentially getting worse bonuses than you already had.

If you’re feeling lucky or have a bunch of Inscriptions that aren’t useful, the second option is worth trying. Avoid it once you have Legendary Inscriptions and higher, though, since there’s no point risking those.

You can also spend money at the Craftsman to get new Inscriptions. The Legendary Craftsman lets you add a new Inscription, and if the weapon is +5 or higher with no existing Gemini Inscription, the new one will automatically be a Gemini. For 300 gold, the Craftsman will swap an existing Gemini Inscription for a different one, which is ideal if you’re trying to activate them on your current weapons.

You'll want to pair your buffed-up Gunfire Reborn weapons with a strong character, and our Tao build guide and Qian Sui build guide will help you do just that. Only the best will see you through Gunfire's ultimate challenge, Reincarnation mode.