Turns out that first Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer was only the tip of the giant iceberg, as things are now looking much wilder and cartoonier (in a good way) than in 2021's battle royale.

Shortly after moving up on the calendar and taking over March 29, Godzilla x Kong has received a second trailer which takes the Showa-era vibes to the next level. Also: The creatives behind these movies are openly confirming Godzilla is stronger and cooler than Kong. Sorry, ape-heads.

Giant apes, however, are at the center of this story, which sees Kong and his human allies finding out there are remnant civilizations hidden deep into the Hollow Earth. As far as we can tell, Kong's species isn't fully extinct, but a bad guy ape (named Skar King by the promotional material) is ruling over them as a tyrant. Enter 'mini-Kong' (maybe the red-haired tyrant's son) seeking help from Kong, a mysterious titan that Skar is keeping around, and human inhabitants of the Hollow Earth shedding some light on all the new lore.

As for Godzilla, it seems like he'll go through different stages of Super Saiyan power as he comes to the rescue of his furry enemy-turned-ally and also turns against mankind (again) at some point. Long story short: This looks like a blast which is embracing the silliest elements of the Toho movies and creating an original expansion of the highly successful MonsterVerse that Legendary has been shepherding for 10 years now.

A new, probably main, poster for the event movie was released alongside the trailer. Sadly, it has Godzilla in that goofy sprinting position which simply doesn't look right. Check it out below:

Image credit: WB Pictures/Legendary Pictures

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returned to the director's chair, bringing in past writing partner Simon Barrett to co-write the story and screenplay alongside him, Terry Rossio, and Jeremy Slater. Also reuniting with Wingard is Dan Stevens (The Guest), who joins GvK vets Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle to lead the ensemble.

If you still have your doubts about the kind of tone they're gunning for after seeing a giant tooth crashing through buildings, Wingard described the movie to Empire as having an '80s-inspired "buddy-cop dysfunctional relationship dynamic." Day-one watch.