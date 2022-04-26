Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-orders, release date, price, and editions

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes tells a new story set in the same universe as 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and will release on Nintendo Switch consoles on the 24th of June 2022.

Fire Emblem first started all the way back in 1990 with Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light. Since then, there have been 15 core entires of the fantasy tactical RPG, and after the success of Fire Emblem: Three Houses a 16th entry was quickly announced. Now players will return to Fódlan, a land governed by those three powers, and discover new stories.

After three years of waiting, the release of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is only a couple of months away, so if you're excited to play it on day one you can find all the best places in the UK and US to pre-order it down below.

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-orders, versions and bonus content

You can pre-order the base verison of the game from a good amount of retailers like Amazon, Game, ShopTo, and Base in the UK, and from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Walmart in the US. Some retailers offer a free Three Hopes-themed notepad as a pre-order bonus, and there might be more pre-order bonuses, likely from My Nintendo Store, in the future but none we can guarantee. There is also a special edition of the game available to pre-order from some retailers, but only in the UK at the moment.

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Standard Edition pre-orders

US

Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite

UK

Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Limited Edition pre-orders

The limited edition of Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes contains the base game, an artbook, a set of five acrylic figurines, a tapestry map of Fódlan, and a character postcard set. Currently it is only available to pre-order in the UK from a few retailers, but we'll update here if and when it becomes available in the US.

UK

Nintendo Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes release date and preload times in the US, UK, Europe and rest of the world

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes is scheduled to release on the 24th of June 2022. We don't currently have a map of specific release times. We'll let you know when we do have specific launch times in each part of the world and update this page as new information comes out.

