Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Vincent Valentine is Matt Mercer’s next (critical) role

Vinny V is set to be played by Matty M in a win for alliteration.

Vincent Valentine in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.
News by Mark Warren Senior Staff Writer
The voice of Vincent Valentine in the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is provided by Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer.

In addition to having shown everyone the best way to infiltrate a castle in Baldur’s Gate 3, provided you’ve got a rather substantial amount of stackable boxes handy, Mercer is known for having provided the dulcet tones of a huge range of game characters. From BG3’s own Minsc, to Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and, The Guardian in Destiny 2, odds are you’ve heard the D&D aficionado deliver a line recently.

And, if you’re planning on investing in FF7 Rebirth when it arrives in February 24, you’ll be hearing more of Mercer, as he’s confirmed via a New York Comic Con panel that featured a whole host of other cast members from the game, including Cloud Strife actor Cody Christian.

After inducing the other members of the panel, which you can watch in full over over on our sister site Popverse, Mercer made the announcement, saying: “(I’d) need a full panel on its own to express how excited I am to be amongst this incredible group of people, to be part of a game and a character that means so much to me.”

The actor added that upon finding out he’s be portraying Valentine, he reached out to fellow VA Steve Blum, in order to ask for the blessing of Valentine’s previous portrayer, which, from the sounds of it, was granted pretty enthusiastically.

“A year of dreams culminates with this one,” Mercer later added in a tweet, “No game has had the impact on me quite like FF7 did, and to be a part of it, let alone one of my favourite characters, is an honour beyond words.”

So, you can look forward to having Mercer’s Valentine join your party as an “Accompanying Character” at certain points, which might be a tad disappointing if you’d hoped he’d be playable.

Until then, you might want to check out what Naoki Yoshida has said about the future plans for Final Fantasy 16 and brush up on how to pronounce Cait Sith.

About the Author
Mark Warren

Senior Staff Writer

VG247’s Senior Staff Writer, Mark has seen more mods for Bethesda games than any person ever should. You can often find him enjoying an RPG, getting too invested in Madden’s terrifying franchise mode, or crashing expensive virtual cars into things.

