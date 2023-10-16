Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Vincent Valentine is Matt Mercer’s next (critical) role

The voice of Vincent Valentine in the upcoming Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is provided by Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer.

In addition to having shown everyone the best way to infiltrate a castle in Baldur’s Gate 3, provided you’ve got a rather substantial amount of stackable boxes handy, Mercer is known for having provided the dulcet tones of a huge range of game characters. From BG3’s own Minsc, to Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and, The Guardian in Destiny 2, odds are you’ve heard the D&D aficionado deliver a line recently.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And, if you’re planning on investing in FF7 Rebirth when it arrives in February 24, you’ll be hearing more of Mercer, as he’s confirmed via a New York Comic Con panel that featured a whole host of other cast members from the game, including Cloud Strife actor Cody Christian.

After inducing the other members of the panel, which you can watch in full over over on our sister site Popverse, Mercer made the announcement, saying: “(I’d) need a full panel on its own to express how excited I am to be amongst this incredible group of people, to be part of a game and a character that means so much to me.”

The actor added that upon finding out he’s be portraying Valentine, he reached out to fellow VA Steve Blum, in order to ask for the blessing of Valentine’s previous portrayer, which, from the sounds of it, was granted pretty enthusiastically.

“A year of dreams culminates with this one,” Mercer later added in a tweet, “No game has had the impact on me quite like FF7 did, and to be a part of it, let alone one of my favourite characters, is an honour beyond words.”

A year of dreams culminates with this one. No game has had the impact on me quite like FF7 did, and to be a part of it, let alone one of my favorite characters, is an honor beyond words.



Thank you all for the energy: https://t.co/MraC4WQZ6Z https://t.co/XlQd6S6arA — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) October 14, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, you can look forward to having Mercer’s Valentine join your party as an “Accompanying Character” at certain points, which might be a tad disappointing if you’d hoped he’d be playable.

Until then, you might want to check out what Naoki Yoshida has said about the future plans for Final Fantasy 16 and brush up on how to pronounce Cait Sith.