Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth definitely features a character being "impaled" by a sword, per the ESRB rating

In what might be a slightly ominous note for some, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's ESRB rating mentions characters being "impaled" by swords.

To be fair to those who have only recently gotten into Final Fantasy 7 through Remake, and haven't actually played the original (you should, it's actually quite good), I won't spoil things for you. But for those of you in the know, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's ESRB rating was recently released, where it noted that "cutscenes depict further instances of violence, sometimes with splatters/pools of blood: characters impaled or slashed by swords, sometimes with slow-motion effects." Quite obviously, a character being impaled by a sword calls one particular scene into mind, but whether or not things will play out exactly the same remains to be seen.

As anyone that's played both the OG and Remake, it's clear the new trilogy of Final Fantasy 7 games are going for something a bit different, and Rebirth is sure to bring things even further away. The thing about sword impalings, though, is that the timeframe Rebirth is likely to cover features more than one, so there's no guarantee it'll actually feature the Darth Vade of video game spoilers in exactly the same fashion.

Overall the ESRB rating didn't reveal all that much; Cloud can "drink a version of moonshine while at a bar," and seemingly get drunk, there's smoking (you in there somewhere Cid?), "The words 'sh*t,' 'a*shole,' and 'pr*ck' appear in the game." You should also prepare yourself for "suggestive dialogue sometimes accompanies camera panning/close-ups of characters' bodies/outfits (e.g., 'Just admit it. You're obviously captivated by my bodacious beach bod.')" You have no idea how much I want Cloud to be the one that says the "bodacious beach bod," though I do have my doubts.

Essentially, what you should expect is Final Fantasy 7, which makes sense given the name. You can also expect to play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth next year, February 29, when it launches on PS5.