Final Fantasy 16: How to get a Chocobo mount to ride

Final Fantasy 16 might be taking inspiration from some darker and more grounded versions of fantasy worlds, but that doesn’t mean that series traditions haven’t been kept lovingly intact. Case in point: you’ll still be riding a Chocobo rather than a horse!

While they make a few prominent appearances in the story and actually crop up as fightable enemies (and eatable food) throughout the world of FF16, unlocking a Chocobo is actually not part of the main progression of FF16 - making it a missable element of the game.

Once unlocked, you’ll be able to summon Clive’s very own unique white Chocobo out in the four open-ended areas of FF16’s world that unlock over the course of the game. Having a Chocobo can make avoiding encounters with pesky lower-level enemies much easier to avoid or run away from, which becomes really useful later in the game.

This guide will explain how to unlock Chocobo riding in FF16, explaining how to do it - and when you’ll first be able to do so.

How to unlock Chocobo Riding in Final Fantasy 16

Chocobo Riding is optional in FF16, and is attached to a side quest - but you’ll still need to reach a certain point in the main quest in order to unlock them.

Specifically, you’ll need to have reached the second time-skip in the game (after Clive, Cid, & Jill undertake a dangerous mission together) - after which point you’ll be back in control of Clive, except now his bearer tattoo has been burned off - the most obvious signal that you’re in the third time period FF16 takes place in.

At this point, you’ll need to play until you’re at the main story quest called ‘The Gathering Storm’, which’ll see you visit the Rosarian town of Martha’s Rest. Here, near the bridge out of the village to the south, you’ll find Rowan, the Travelling Trader standing near his own Chocobo - and he’s got a side quest for you.

This side quest is notably marked with a Plus (+) icon as opposed to the usual exclamation mark (!). This actually signifies a side quest that has a significant reward - and therefore is an icon you should keep an eye out for in the future.

The quest is called ‘The White-Winged Wonder’ and is pretty simple - a mysterious Chocobo called Whiteheart has been sighted, and it’s been bravely fending off Bandits. Your job is to investigate - and unsurprisingly, you’ll need to battle some Bandits along the way.

You won’t need very specific directions from us, as the quest directions and the relatively narrow nature of the area where it takes place. Follow the markers on your map South out of Martha’s Rest and you’ll discover clues - a white feather, dead bandits - and then finally, a white Chocobo, surrounded.

This white Chocobo is actually a familiar face. Defeat the bandits and enjoy the scene where you learn of its history - and once the quest is done, you’ll have a Chocobo of your very own.

How to ride your Chocobo in FF16

Once unlocked, you’ll be able to summon Ambrosia at any time - though you’ll have to be in an area that allows it. It has to be in the open zone areas - you never ride Chocobos during story missions - and it has to be out in the open, so not in towns and the like.

To summon Ambrosia, press and hold R3, the right stick. This will call your trusty Chocobo mount - and if it’s impossible to summon her in the place you’re at, Clive will make a comment as such.

Once Ambrosia spawns and appears, head up to her and press X to get on. At this point, you use the stick to steer, and pretty much use car controls - R2 to gallop and speed up, L2 to slow down - and you can even pull off a drift.

The Cross button jumps, while hitting Square does a little kick attack - but this is pretty much useless. If you plan to fight, Dismount by holding R3 again. If you take any damage while mounted, Ambrosia will buck Clive off.