Final Fantasy 16 Eikons: All Eikons, Abilities, and Unlocks

Final Fantasy 16 is a rather different game to previous entries in the series, breaking with tradition in many ways. But one tradition isn’t just maintained, but is in fact the backbone of the games: Eikons, the iconic ‘summon monsters’ the FF series is well known for.

Called various things across the games in the series - Summons, Aeons, Astrals, Eidolons, GFs, Espers, and more - and in FF16, they’re known as Eikons.

Rather than summon them for one big attack, once unlocked in FF16 you call upon their powers in battle in a more direct way. Meanwhile, FF16 protagonist Clive can also transform directly into the Eikon Ifrit - which takes place for story scenes and big, bombastic, highly-scripted boss battles that make up some of the most hair-raising moments in the game.

In this guide we list all of the Eikons available in FF16, explain their abilities and the order in which they become available… and talk about the mysterious missing Eikon.

FF16 Eikons List

The Eikons in FF16 are as follows:

Ifrit

Ifrit is one of the two Eikons of Fire - as mysteriously, the Fire element has two different Eikons in the game, making it unique. Clive has a close connection to Ifrit - and the mysteries of the Fire Eikons and Clive’s connection to them are teased out throughout the game.

Clive will eventually unlock the ability to transform into and fight as Ifrit, embodying the powerful beast. In addition, at the same time, Clive unlocks three possible combat powers associated with Ifrit that he can unlock and upgrade:

Limit Break - Press L3+R3 to semi-prime, which boosts your battle performance.

- Press L3+R3 to semi-prime, which boosts your battle performance. Will-o-the-Wykes - Summon a storm of fireballs that circle about Clive, damaging nearby targets, while also absorbing damage.

- Summon a storm of fireballs that circle about Clive, damaging nearby targets, while also absorbing damage. Ignition - Attack while charging, inflicting multiple hits and forcing the enemy back. Can be used in midair.

Phoenix

Clive begins the game with the Blessing of the Phoenix, inherited from his brother, Joshua. You begin the game with the powers of the Phoenix, and can upgrade them via the Abilities menu.

Phoenix Shift - Use the Blessing of the Phoenix to close the gap between a target. Both melee attacks and magicked shots can be dealt while shifting.

- Use the Blessing of the Phoenix to close the gap between a target. Both melee attacks and magicked shots can be dealt while shifting. Rising Flames - Summon a fiery wing that deals damage and can launch lighter enemies into the air.

- Summon a fiery wing that deals damage and can launch lighter enemies into the air. Scarlet Cyclone - Spin quickly, creating a ring of fire that burns all enemies in range.

- Spin quickly, creating a ring of fire that burns all enemies in range. Heatwave - Summon a projectile-dispelling wall of liquid flame before launching several deadly shockwaves. Wave force is amplified upon dispelling magic.

- Summon a projectile-dispelling wall of liquid flame before launching several deadly shockwaves. Wave force is amplified upon dispelling magic. Flames of Rebirth - Summon a massive pillar of fire that burns all enemies caught within the flames, while also partially restoring Clive’s HP.

Garuda

A wind-based Eikon that is under the control of Benedikta Harman, Garuda first made its debut as an enemy in Final Fantasy 3, though versions of it have appeared in FF7, 9, 10, and 11 - though usually as an enemy rather than a summon.

Garuda is the next set of Eikon Powers Clive obtains in the story:

Deadly Embrace - Send a grappling claw out to grab an enemy and pull it toward Clive. Grappling heavier enemies will launch Clive into the air.

- Send a grappling claw out to grab an enemy and pull it toward Clive. Grappling heavier enemies will launch Clive into the air. Gouge - Summon twin claws that relentlessly tear at a target. Can be used in midair.

- Summon twin claws that relentlessly tear at a target. Can be used in midair. Wicked Wheel - Perform a rising attack, striking all enemies within range and lifting them from the ground. Can be used in midair.

- Perform a rising attack, striking all enemies within range and lifting them from the ground. Can be used in midair. Rook’s Gambit - Jump back, then deliver a punishing counter. If the jump evades an attack, counter potency is increased. Can be used in midair.

- Jump back, then deliver a punishing counter. If the jump evades an attack, counter potency is increased. Can be used in midair. Aerial Blast - Summon a tornado that slowly hunts down nearby enemies and, upon ensnaring them, inflicts multiple hits.

Ramuh

A real Final Fantasy series staple, Ramuh makes a return in FF16, this time under the control of Cid. Ramuh’s power set is the next Clive unlocks after Garuda, when Cid chooses to give Clive Ramuh’s blessing to help in his mission.

Blind Justice - Launch a barrage of ball lightning at one or more enemies. Targets are determined by locking onto them before executing the ability. Ball lightning will affix itself to a target and can be caused to discharge, dealing additional damage, if the target is attacked.

- Launch a barrage of ball lightning at one or more enemies. Targets are determined by locking onto them before executing the ability. Ball lightning will affix itself to a target and can be caused to discharge, dealing additional damage, if the target is attacked. Pile Drive - Drive Ramuh’s staff into the ground, electrifying all enemies within a radius of the strike.

- Drive Ramuh’s staff into the ground, electrifying all enemies within a radius of the strike. Thunderstorm - Call forth a powerful thunderstorm that rains multiple bolts of lightning down upon a target.

- Call forth a powerful thunderstorm that rains multiple bolts of lightning down upon a target. Lightning Rod - Create a ball of lightning that, upon being struck, chains lightning to other nearby enemies.

- Create a ball of lightning that, upon being struck, chains lightning to other nearby enemies. Judgment Bolt - Summon from the heavens a mighty levinbolt that deals massive damage to a single target.

Titan

One of the first summons in FF history first available in FF3, the first game with summons, Titan is back again in FF16. This time, Titan is the Eikon of the powerful Dominant Hugo Kupka.

Clive eventually obtains Titan’s power-set some time after obtaining Ramuh’s.

Titanic Block - Block enemy attacks. When a guard is timed perfectly, Square can be used to launch up to three counterattacks.

- Block enemy attacks. When a guard is timed perfectly, Square can be used to launch up to three counterattacks. Windup - Punch forward. Hold button to wind up attack, further increasing potency.

- Punch forward. Hold button to wind up attack, further increasing potency. Upheaval - Slam a fist into the ground, dealing damage to all enemies within range. Hold button to increase range. Can be used in midair.

- Slam a fist into the ground, dealing damage to all enemies within range. Hold button to increase range. Can be used in midair. Raging Fists - Step forward and deliver a blinding flurry of high-speed punches. Blocking an enemy attack with the step forward increases the potency of the following punches.

- Step forward and deliver a blinding flurry of high-speed punches. Blocking an enemy attack with the step forward increases the potency of the following punches. Earthen Fury - Drive both hands into the ground, causing the land to surge upwards, sending nearby enemies flying.

Bahamut

Bahamut is in many ways one of the oldest recurring characters in Final Fantasy history, having appeared as a named character - the King of Dragons - back in the very first game in 1987. That makes it older than the concept of Cid, or Chocobos, or Moogles - as old as the Crystals themselves. In FF16, Bahamut is the Eikon of Dragoon Dion.

Once Clive gain’s Bahamut’s powers, this is what he unlocks:

Wings of Light - Begin casting Megaflare. Press Circle to execute. The length of the casting determines the potency of the spell.

- Begin casting Megaflare. Press Circle to execute. The length of the casting determines the potency of the spell. Impulse - Summon multiple spheres of light that, upon striking an enemy, deal it continuous damage, binding it to the spot.

- Summon multiple spheres of light that, upon striking an enemy, deal it continuous damage, binding it to the spot. Flare Breath - Breathe forth a plume of light-aspected flame that deals continuous damage.

- Breathe forth a plume of light-aspected flame that deals continuous damage. Satellite - Summon multiple light-aspected familiars that attack any enemy upon which Clive uses magic.

- Summon multiple light-aspected familiars that attack any enemy upon which Clive uses magic. Gigaflare - Fire a massive beam of overcharged light that burns any enemy it hits.

Shiva

While Shiva’s Dominant Jill is at your side almost all game, Shiva’s ability set is actually the second-to-last set of Eikonic abilities Clive unlocks. Shiva is of course ice-aspected, and is also quite agile, and her abilities reflect that.

Cold Snap - Slide effortlessly across the ground in any direction. Attacking with Circle while sliding can temporarily freeze enemies.

- Slide effortlessly across the ground in any direction. Attacking with Circle while sliding can temporarily freeze enemies. Ice Age - Unleash a river of icicles that greatly knocks back any enemies it strikes. Hold button to increase potency.

- Unleash a river of icicles that greatly knocks back any enemies it strikes. Hold button to increase potency. Mesmerize - Launch multiple shards of ice that, upon striking lighter enemies, draw them toward Clive. Can be used in midair.

- Launch multiple shards of ice that, upon striking lighter enemies, draw them toward Clive. Can be used in midair. Rime - Summon a colossal ice crystal that deals continuous damage to all enemies that become trapped inside it.

- Summon a colossal ice crystal that deals continuous damage to all enemies that become trapped inside it. Diamond Dust - Summon a winter storm that freezes enemies in place within a radius before dealing massive ice damage and knocking them back.

Odin

Appropriately powerful for the final Eikon you’ll unlock, Odin’s power set will actually only open up to you right before the end of the game. Odin’s powers are largely built around the summon’s famous ability to slice anything in two with its Zantetsuken.

Arm of Darkness - Replace Clive’s current weapon with Odin’s blade. Landing abilities with the Arm of Darkness fills the Zantetsuken gauge. Hold Square to execute Zantetsuken.

- Replace Clive’s current weapon with Odin’s blade. Landing abilities with the Arm of Darkness fills the Zantetsuken gauge. Hold Square to execute Zantetsuken. Gungnir - Summon the legendary spear Gungnir and execute an extended flourish of deadly slices and strokes. Each hit landed fills the Zantetsuken gauge.

- Summon the legendary spear Gungnir and execute an extended flourish of deadly slices and strokes. Each hit landed fills the Zantetsuken gauge. Heaven’s Cloud - Surge forward to strike an enemy. Can be executed multiple times in succession if previous hit lands. Each hit landed fills the Zantetsuken gauge.

- Surge forward to strike an enemy. Can be executed multiple times in succession if previous hit lands. Each hit landed fills the Zantetsuken gauge. Rift Slip - Use to recover immediately from any ability or action.

- Use to recover immediately from any ability or action. Dancing Steel - summon a second blade and unleash a flurry of attacks. Each hit landed significantly increases the Zantetsuken gauge.

Is Leviathan in FF16?

A lot of fans noticed that there’s a familiar Eikonic silhouette on the ancient mural depicting the Eikons of FF16 - the unmistakable shape of Leviathan, the great Sea Serpent.

In the FF series, Leviathan dates back to FF2, and in the main-like games has been summonable in every FF between FF3 and FF9, and then also appeared in FF11, FF14, and FF15. So, where is the serpent in FF16?

One character even outright refers to her in game, noting she’s “Leviathan the Lost” - suggesting this particular Eikon hasn’t been seen for some time.

If I were a betting man - which I am - I’d guess Leviathan is a shoe-in for a DLC adventure for Clive and company. But she is not in the main game, if you’re looking for her.

What does the magical element of each Eikon do?

One confusing aspect of FF16, especially for those with a history with the FF series or RPGs, is how their elements play into things. For example, would the fiery moves of Ifrit be more useful against enemies made of Ice? The short answer is - no.

While FF16’s menus and ability descriptions denote their magical element, there are no elemental strengths and weaknesses at play in this game. Instead, there’s basically two types of attack - Physical and Magic. Most of the Eikon abilities qualify as magic.

So don’t go thinking you need to switch summons for certain fights based on their elemental affinity - it is quite literally irrelevant.