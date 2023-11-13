Fallout 76's fifth birthday bash is such a big deal that Sheogorath himself will be in attendance

Fallout 76 turns five this week, and the party organised to celebrate this looks set to be a must-attend affair for veteran vault dwellers.

This bash is set to take place at 3PM ET on November 14 and will see a parade travel through the streets of Appalachia live on Bethesda’s Twitch channel. The event has been put together by the studio and charity initiative Fallout for Hope, the latter of which has previously organised a number of Fallout and Elder Scrolls-themed events to raise money for good causes.

“Organised by our friends at Fallout for Hope, we have over 40 floats, live music, Atom giveaways and more,” reads Bethesda’s description of the event. “Did we also mention that Adrienne Barbeau, who you know as the voice of the Overseer, will be doing a S.P.E.C.I.A.L. introduction speech? And who better to narrate the parade than Wes Johnson himself? Wes Johnson who you know as the voice of… well… all our favourite robots! Protectrons, Fasnacht Paraders, Nuka-World's Dr. Del Walsh, and many more! (No, seriously, look him up we love his voice!)”

Yes, that’s right, the parade, which’ll be more than 40 floats strong, is being narrated by the legendary voice actor behind Sheogorath, Moe Cronin, and, most recently, Starfield’s Ron Hope. Quite frankly, if you need any other reason to tune into the stream, we can’t be friends.

If Wes somehow isn’t enough for you, then maybe the live music and messages from other voice actors and special guests will be. If you’re cynical, 12,000 Atoms worth of in-game currency is also being given away as part of the proceedings, which can probably fetch you something decent in the Atom Shop if you’re lucky enough to receive some of it.

So, if you’re interested make sure to tune in here at 8PM BST/3PM EST on November 14.

