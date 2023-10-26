EA Sports FC 24 not cutting it for you? Sensible Soccer is back from the dead for PC and consoles

While EA Sports FC 24 has recently been plagued by some sticky ball-related issues, it’s still arguably top of the footy gaming table for non-Football Manager converts. Though, a fresh challenger is currently getting ready to head out onto the pitch and it looks pretty promising.

If you’re a fan of the Sensible Soccer series, odds are you might be familiar with Jon Hare, who was one of the key figures behind its creation. Well, now Hare’s back with Sociable Soccer 24, a footy-themed title that seeks to build on the legacy of those classic 90s games by providing an experience that’s not as sim-oriented as the one EA Sports FC and FIFA titles have been offering for a good while now.

Thanks to a licensing deal with FIFPRO, Sociable Soccer 24’s roster includes over 13k real-world professional players from the 23/24 season, ranging from the likes of Vinicius Junior to Declan Rice, with “each player's unique skills and attributes (being) faithfully replicated, allowing you to assemble your dream team from real-world talent.”

As you can get a taste of in the gameplay trailer above, the action it offers is designed to be “lightning-fast”, meaning you and your opponents will likely spend most of a game pinging pinpoint attacking passes around and carving up each others’ defences. Designed to cater to both veteran and casual players, the game looks like it could lend itself very well to high-scoring matches that end up coming down to a last gasp 90th minute or stoppage time winner.

So, if you prefer that to the idea of grinding out a win by scoring once and then parking the bus to try and maintain a clean sheet, you might be in luck.

There also looks to be a card collecting element to Sensible Soccer that could well scratch the itches of Ultimate Team converts, with a “full clan system” playing into the element of the game that’s based around assembling your own unique squad and taking on those of others.

You’ll be able to grab Sensible Soccer 24 on PC from November 16 onwards, with its arrival on consoles set to take place further down the line.

