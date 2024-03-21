If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
TIME TO ARISE

What time does Dragon's Dogma 2 launch in my region?

Global launch times for Dragon's Dogma 2 across the UK, the USA, and more.

Dragon's Dogma 2 key art showing a lion-woman, a knight, and another woman all stood facing different directions.
Image credit: Capcom
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on

Dragon's Dogma 2 is due to launch imminently, to the great excitement of fans of the original who've had an agonising 12-year wait for the sequel. As with all big games, though, the pesky existence of time zones makes it difficult to know exactly when you're going to get your hands on it wherever you happen to live.

The good news is that Dragon's Dogma 2 is getting a simultaneous global launch, which means that your friends in other countries don't get to jump in ahead of you on this occasion. I mean sure, it's a single-player game, but it's nice to know that you can start recruiting pawns lovingly crafted by your fellow Arisen from Los Angeles to Auckland straight away, since everyone will be in it together, albeit at very different times of day.

Read on below for a list of Dragon's Dogma 2 global launch times across different regions.

When does Dragon's Dogma 2 launch?

A map of the world with the Dragon's Dogma 2 logo at the bottom, showing the game's launch times in a dozen cities: Los Angeles, Mexico City, Toronto, New York, São Paolo, London, Paris, Helsinki, Riyadh, Seoul, Tokyo, and Auckland.
Image credit: Capcom

Depending on your region, Dragon's Dogma 2 launches on March 21st or March 22nd. Here's a full list of the launch times provided by Capcom in their handy infographic:

March 21st

  • 5pm PDT in Los Angeles
  • 6pm CST in Mexico City
  • 8pm EDT in Toronto and New York
  • 9pm BRT in São Paolo

March 22nd

  • 12am GMT in London
  • 1am CET in Paris
  • 2am EET in Helsinki
  • 3am AST in Riyadh
  • 9am KST in Seoul
  • 9am JST in Tokyo
  • 1pm NZDT in Auckland

Not long to go now! But while you wait, why not check out Alex's 5-star review of Dragon's Dogma 2? Or you could noodle about with the free Dragon's Dogma 2 character creator that's already been available for a few days — getting your Arisen and main pawn tweaked to your exacting tastes will save you valuable questing time once you can actually play the game, after all.

