Good news, Dragonsplague-fearing idiots, there's now a Dragon's Dogma 2 mod that slaps your pawn's infection level right on their forehead

There've been a couple of aspects of Dragon's Dogma 2 that've proven a bit like Marmite, and one of them's the Dragonsplague. There's just something about the possibilIty of having your infected pawns go on a city-felling rampage that some folks find more of an annoyance than a challenge. Thankfully, a new mod looks like it can help out in pretty funny fashion.

To be fair, having to worry about your party members' eyes turning red after a clash with a drake or dragon has been a nice little distraction from DD2's main talking point around release, that being those microtransactions that aren't cool, but do mostly affect stuff you can just grab in-game. Though, sometimes you want that inherent terror to be a bit more cartoonish.

Enter modder rthomasv3's 'Dragonsplague Counter'. What does it do? Well, to put it simply, it makes it incredibly easy to tell exactly which of your pawns have Dragonsplague. Literally, all you've got to do is look at them, because their infection level's been helpfully slapped right onto the middle of their forehead.

Yep, just a red number from one to ten, telling uou exactly how close to going psycho your abomination called Jeff, royalty-free version of The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia, or clone of your grandma is. It might be a bit hard to see if they're already in the midst of killing everyone, I guess, but aside from that, you should no longer have to actually try hard to tell when bad things are about to happen.

That said, the pawn's eyes will still start to glow when they hit infection level seven, just in case having a massive number seven embazoned on their skin, hat or helmet isn't enough of a clue that poop's about to slap into whatever the medieval fantasy equivalent of a fan is. Ok, so, it's not the most immersive mod ever, but uninfected pawns should still be number-free, so that's something.

And, it means that unlike with mods that do away with or defang the mechanic, a couple of which have begun to pop up recently, you're not missing out on it totally. Which, you know, it is a part of the game for a reason, even if that reason is to make your Arisen's life a little bit harder.

So, that's a thing. If you're having a bit of trouble with other aspects of Dragon's Dogma 2, you know, the ones that mods might not be able to come up with funny solutions for, like answering the Sphinx's riddles or choosing what to do with the Jadeite Orb.