Before you rush to buy the discounted Steam Deck, know what you’re buying – some essential tips

Steam Deck, Valve’s rather brilliant handheld gaming PC, is one year old and it’s also currently 10% off – the first time it’s ever dropped in price. The temptation you are currently feeling to buy a Steam Deck at this lower price is no doubt very strong (I have been there and understand), but as a big Steam Deck advocate I must share some thoughts to prepare you for what’s to come. As wonderful as this device is, it has its limitations.

This is by no means an exhaustive list of things you should know, or even the feelings every Steam Deck user has about the machine. It’s simply what I feel are important notes. With that in mind...

Happy Birthday, Steam Deck. Has it already been a year?

: This might be obvious, but I think it’s worth stating that while the Deck is more than powerful enough (for a handheld – supremely better than the Switch, for example), it’s not going to run Returnal as well as a PS5. Don’t stick all the visual settings to max : Again, maybe obvious, but this isn’t a replacement for your home PC with a modern high-end GPU in it. You’ll need to make compromises on things like texture detail, shadow quality, and environment detail. I tend to focus on how much better I can make a handheld game look compared to what it’d be like on a Switch, so every notch above that is a win in my book.

The Steam Deck has become my pickup and play machine. It's what I reach for when I have 20 minutes of free time. When you're short on time having a lot of games to choose from can actually be a bad thing. Choice paralysis rears its head, and you'll end up doing a whole lot of nothing. I now only have two games installed at once and I've made a lot more progress through them since. Don't turn on the performance overlay : I learnt my lesson here. Again, this might not be true for everyone, but for me I found myself having more fun with games when I wasn't constantly tweaking things to get the FPS to stick at a solid 40. One little number in the corner of the screen meant I'd spend most my time changing game settings instead of actually playing. If PC gaming for you IS tweaking, you can turn on even more stats, but if you want to treat the Deck like a console, never turn it on.

That’s it. If this hasn’t put you off, get that Steam Deck ordered. For me, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever bought. If you’ve bought a Steam Deck, let us know what you think of it in the comments below.