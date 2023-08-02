Discord will soon let Xbox users stream gameplay directly to chat

Discord and Xbox have announced the ability to stream Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One games directly in Discord servers or Direct Message calls.

This integration is available starting today to Xbox Insiders, with wider availability for all users to follow.

With this update, you can stream a game you're playing to friends quickly and easily, letting you watch whether on desktop or mobile. If you are a Nitro subscriber, you can utilize your streaming perks and Stream to Discord in HD quality, up to 1080p, and increased framerates.

Once Xbox Streaming to Discord is available to everyone, to get started, make sure you have connected your Xbox account to Discord and then go to Stream to a Discord Server or Stream to a DM section.

The next time you press the Xbox button on your controller and open the Parties & Chats tab on your Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One, select Discord, then scroll to one of your available servers and join a Voice channel. You'll then be put in that community's Voice channel. Select Stream your game when you're ready to start streaming.

To stream your gameplay to a DM call or a Group DM, join your DM call on desktop or mobile, then use the Transfer to Xbox button to move your DM conversation to your Xbox Series X/S or Xbox One. Once moved over, the Stream your Game option will appear in the Xbox guide, just like if you were in a server call.

Discord brought the ability to chat in Voice with friends directly on Xbox in September last year, allowing folks to connect their Discord account to Xbox and talk with their Discord friends in Voice.