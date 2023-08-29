Diablo 4 is on sale: Save up to 25% on the demon-slaying action RPG for a limited time

Blizzard has announced Diablo 4 is on sale for a limited time.

If we are correct, this is the first time the game has gone on sale. However, we don't have the best memory on the planet, so don't quote us on that.

Diablo 4- Season of Blood announcemnet trailer.

From today through September 5, Diablo 4 will be on sale for up to 25% off. All editions will be discounted during this sale and across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

You can grab the Ultimate Edition for $74.99 which is 25% off of $99.99; the Digital Delue Edition is 20% off at $71.99 instead of $89.99; and the standard edition is 22% off at $54.59 compared to the regular price of $69.99.

For those already part of the eternal conflict, from September 1 at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK to September 5 at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm UK, the Blessed Mother will bestow a 25% increase to XP and Gold in both the Seasonal and Eternal Realms for all World Tiers.

When you pick it up, or if you're already involved, don’t forget to try out the additional Season of the Malignant storyline and challenges ahead of the recently announced Season of Blood, launching on October 17.

For everything Diablo 4, you can check out our game page for all news and plenty of guides.