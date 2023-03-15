Diablo 4 best class tier list | best solo class for the beta

The Diablo 4 closed beta is here, which means thousands of people will be flooding in to try Blizzard's latest venture into the world of Sanctuary. If you want to make the most out of your limited time in game prior to the official launch, you'll want to pick the best class.

As such, we've written up this breakdown of the best solo class in Diablo 4, including a Diablo 4 class tier list, and a breakdown of the pros and cons of each class.

Watch the early access gameplay trailer for Diablo 4 here!

Diablo 4 | Class tier list

Below, we've broken down each class into a simple Diablo 4 solo class tier list, so you can quickly see which class is the best for your brief time in the beta:

Rank Class S Necromancer A Rogue, Sorcerer B Barbarian, Druid

Diablo 4 | Best solo class

There are five classes in total, each of which has its own strengths and weaknesses. With that being said, certain classes are significantly stronger as a solo class, especially in the brief slice of content available in the beta.

Necromancer

Likely the best class for solo players.

Pros - summons undead minions for assist, good self-heal, good AOE.

The Necromancer can be played as either a ranged or melee class depending on preference, and thanks to the book of the dead mechanic, has access to a huge number of strategies surrounding their undead minions. As a solo class, being able to stay at a distance and rely on your own personal (and highly customizable) undead horde is fantastic.

Abilities like bone prison and blood mist will help keep you alive, while your collection of big explosive spells like Corpse explosion and Bone Storm will go a long way in taking out big groups of enemies at once. A great pick for the solo player.

Sorcerer

Diablo 4's resident magic user.

Pros - Massive ranged spell-based damage, good crowd control, great AOE.

If you love yourself a spell slinger, and pumping out loads of damage, then the Sorcerer is a great pick for you. Thanks to their Enchantment system, you can pick and choose certain spells you aren't using to provide passive buffs. As such, with a fine-tuned build, you'll be able to create a truly devastating magic character.

With the use of mana, you can make use of powerful abilities like Fireball and Chain Lightning to devastate hordes of enemies. There's also some brilliant defensive spells like the trusty teleport that'll keep you safe. As long as you don't mind managing mana and a small health pool, this is a damn good solo class.

Barbarian

If you love melee, this is the class for you.

Pros - Massive melee damage, tanky, great AOE and single target damage, powerful self-buffs.

The Barbarian is a staggeringly strong melee class for those of you who like hitting things and hitting them hard. Thanks to their unique arsenal system, you can equip a selection of weapon that will provide distinct bonuses to your character, allowing you to play around with your build.

The most important thing to a Barbarian is their fury, which is a distinct resource used for powerful abilities like Whirlwind and Upheaval for offence, and brilliant defensive skills like Rallying Cry and Undying Rage. It's a cool class for those who want to get into the thick of it, just be sure to build towards the tanky side if you're playing solo.

Druid

What a cool look for the new class!

Pros - Brilliant damage with shapeshifting, good AOE, great buffs.

The Druid is an interesting addition to Diablo, able to switch between distinct and uniquely powerful forms to deal damage to nearby enemies. Their unique feature - spirit animals - provides additional passive buffs to improve their strength, but this will not be present in the open beta as you must venture beyond Act 1 to access it.

Druids will be generating Spirit as they play, which they can use to pull out powerful attacks like Pulverize and Tornado. As for defensives, you've got Cyclone Armour and Trample, which allow you to benefit from stuns or added protection where needed. It's a shame that the spirit animal system won't be in play during the closed beta, but nonetheless the Druid should be a lot of fun for those who like to either play a unique caster or a ravenous melee fighter.

Rogue

More agile than any other class.

Pros - High damage at ranged or melee, high mobility, good crowd control, and a powerful boss killer.

If you like to move fast and hit hard, the Rogue is a good choice for you. Their unique class specialization mechanic allows you to quickly switch between three distinct playstyles, which allows you to alter your character to fit upcoming battles.

Rogues are all about the balancing act between generating your specialization resource, and keeping track of your energy. If you can manage it, offensive skills like Rapid Fire and Flurry will mow down and demon you run into, while defensive options like Smoke Screen will keep you alive. If you are confident in staying alive and keeping an eye on a few things at once, the Rogue is exceptional.

That wraps up our Diablo 4 best solo class guide! Let us know which you'll be playing below! For more Diablo 4 articles, check out our pieces on Blizzard saying it has "no plans" to release Diablo 4 on Game Pass, as well as the Diablo 4 developers revealing an unbelievably cute reward for beta players.