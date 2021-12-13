Destiny 2 players are soaring through the sky with the new Eager Edge trait

The Destiny 2 community is having a lot of fun as of late thanks to the new Eager Edge trait found in 30th anniversary pack swords. With this trait, players are able to soar huge distances across the sky, which is proving to be not only a great PvE speedrunning strategy, but a fun way of closing the distance in PvP, too.

Here’s how it works. With either the Half Truths or The Other Half swords, which were newly added to the game as part of the 30th anniversary update, each weapon has a chance to have the Eager Edge trait built in. This trait provides increased lunge distance immediately after switching to the sword.

As such, players who quickly switch to the sword, lunge, then switch back to their other guns during the lunge animation get to maintain the momentum that trait provides. This allows them to surge forward massive distances, and is something all classes can make use of.

As you may expect, the Destiny goblins on Reddit are having a blast with this new trait. Some players are using Eager Edge to speed their way through PvE content, creating new shortcuts over previously insurmountable distances.

https://www.reddit.com/r/destiny2/comments/rbhgnt/eager_edge_is_easily_my_new_favorite_sword_perk/

PvP players, who are hyping up Eager Edge for its competitive merits, are also having a great time with the trait. This post below showss off just some of the wilder moves you can make with the new swords.

https://www.reddit.com/r/destiny2/comments/reywc2/blink_eager_edge_is_the_most_fun_ive_ever_had_in/

The only worry, both in the hearts of Destiny 2 players and myself, is that this is going to be removed from the game. Look, it’s clear that it isn’t the intended purpose of Eager Edge. The ability to fly this far is a perfect tool for breaking apart the game. But, hopefully, Bungie can find a way to leave it in. The trait is just too fun to get rid of, in my opinion.

Let us know what you think about Eager Edge below!