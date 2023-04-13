If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NO ROOM IN HELL

Dead Island 2’s PC specs have been revealed

Can your PC handle getting hot in HELL-A?

Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Following what has been quite a long and difficult development period, Dead Island 2 is just around the corner. Soon enough, many of us will be running around sun-soaked HELL-A bashing all manner of zombies brains in.

Catch the Dead Island 2 opening cinematic sequence here.

From what we’ve seen of Dead Island 2 so far, the setting of HELL-A looks stunning. So stunning, in fact, that some of us might be shuddering at the thought of whether or not our PC will run it. Well, luckily for us, the developers have shared a list of system requirements and PC specs, so you can prepare ahead of time.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dead Island 2’s PC specifications.

Dead Island 2 Minimum PC Specs

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: AMD FX-9690 or Intel Core i7-7700HQ
  • Memory: 10GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 480 or GeForce GTX 1060
  • Storage: 70GB available

Dead Island 2 Recommended PC Specs

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i9-9900K
  • Memory: 16GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or GeForce RTX 2070 Super
  • Storage: 70GB available

Dead Island 2 High PC Specs

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i5-12600KF
  • Memory: 16GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3070
  • Storage: 70GB available

Dead Island 2 Ultra PC Specs

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: AMDY Ryzen 9 7900 X or Intel Core i7-13700K
  • Memory: 16GB
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or GeForce RTX 3090
  • Storage: 70GB available

A chart detailing PC specs and system requirements needed to play Dead Island 2
Here's a chart of recommended PC specs for Dead Island 2.

The reveal of Dead Island 2’s PC specifications also came with some additional news; the game will not support cross-play, but does support cross-generation crossplay on console. So, PC folk won’t be able to play with PlayStation folk, but PS4 and PS5 players can party up together, and so forth.

Dead Island 2 will also run at 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series, while being capped at 30FPS on PS4 and Xbox One. A Streamer Mode will be available upon release for content creators, and details of various, customisable HUD elements have been shared.

On top of this, Dead Island 2 will only support DirectX 12. It’ll also support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and AMD FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening.

How will your PC fare against Dead Island 2? Let us know down below.

Dead Island 2 will launch on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on April 21, 2023.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch