Dead Island 2’s PC specs have been revealed

Following what has been quite a long and difficult development period, Dead Island 2 is just around the corner. Soon enough, many of us will be running around sun-soaked HELL-A bashing all manner of zombies brains in.

Catch the Dead Island 2 opening cinematic sequence here.

From what we’ve seen of Dead Island 2 so far, the setting of HELL-A looks stunning. So stunning, in fact, that some of us might be shuddering at the thought of whether or not our PC will run it. Well, luckily for us, the developers have shared a list of system requirements and PC specs, so you can prepare ahead of time.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dead Island 2’s PC specifications.

Dead Island 2 Minimum PC Specs

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: AMD FX-9690 or Intel Core i7-7700HQ

AMD FX-9690 or Intel Core i7-7700HQ Memory: 10GB

10GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 480 or GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 480 or GeForce GTX 1060 Storage: 70GB available

Dead Island 2 Recommended PC Specs

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i9-9900K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i9-9900K Memory: 16GB

16GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or GeForce RTX 2070 Super

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT or GeForce RTX 2070 Super Storage: 70GB available

Dead Island 2 High PC Specs

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i5-12600KF

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel Core i5-12600KF Memory: 16GB

16GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT or GeForce RTX 3070 Storage: 70GB available

Dead Island 2 Ultra PC Specs

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: AMDY Ryzen 9 7900 X or Intel Core i7-13700K

AMDY Ryzen 9 7900 X or Intel Core i7-13700K Memory: 16GB

16GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or GeForce RTX 3090

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT or GeForce RTX 3090 Storage: 70GB available

Here's a chart of recommended PC specs for Dead Island 2.

The reveal of Dead Island 2’s PC specifications also came with some additional news; the game will not support cross-play, but does support cross-generation crossplay on console. So, PC folk won’t be able to play with PlayStation folk, but PS4 and PS5 players can party up together, and so forth.

Dead Island 2 will also run at 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series, while being capped at 30FPS on PS4 and Xbox One. A Streamer Mode will be available upon release for content creators, and details of various, customisable HUD elements have been shared.

On top of this, Dead Island 2 will only support DirectX 12. It’ll also support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, and AMD FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening.

How will your PC fare against Dead Island 2? Let us know down below.

Dead Island 2 will launch on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on April 21, 2023.