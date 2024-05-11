Classic Marathon, the revival of Bungie's classic first-person shooter released in 1994 for Macintosh, is now available and free-to-play on Steam for Mac and PC.

Made for modern hardware by Aleph One Developers and powered by the Aleph One engine, Classic Marathon features the original’s foundational gameplay with optional widescreen HUD support, 3D filtering/perspective, positional audio, and 60+ fps interpolation. It's been available for free for a while now online, but just recently released on Steam.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Classic Marathon Steam gameplay trailerWatch on YouTube

Marathon takes place in 2794 aboard the UESC Marathon, a large colony ship made from the Martian moon Deimos. The passengers are on a mission to colonize the fourth planet in the Tau Ceti system and you are one of the security guards.

The game’s narrative is presented through computer terminals featuring records such as crew logs, and historical documents, and the terminals are also used to communicate with the three AIs that run the ship.

When the S'pht alien forces attack the Tai Ceti system and board the UESC Marathon, you must defend the ship and its crew under the guidance of one of the AIs, Leela. You must also restore two offline AIs, one of which was in contact attack with the aliens, before the attack.

We won’t spoil the rest for you.

Aleph One Developers is also working on reviving Classic Marathon 2 and Classic Marathon: Infinity, both of which will be made available through Steam at a later date.

Bungie has a new Marathon game in the works, however, unlike its FPS predecessors, it’s a PvP extraction shooter where you play as a cybernetic mercenary known as a Runner who is exploring a lost colony on the planet of Tau Ceti IV in search of riches, fame, and infamy.

Marathon is being developed for PC and PlayStation 5 with full cross-play and cross-save and is currently without a release date.