Beware of Forza Motorsport's loading screens, they could break your game

Forza Motorsport hasn't fully launched yet, but some of those playing in early access appear to be experiencing a game breaking bug.

As is seemingly increasingly common with games these days, Forza Motorsport has been available in early access for a few days for those that paid a little bit extra. The game's actual release date is October 10, just a day away now, but the early access release means that some get to enjoy the game warts and all. And warts it does seem to have, as some players are noticing a major game breaking bug that in certain cases appears to prevent being able to play the game at all.

As shared by one player in the Xbox Series X subreddit, a post on the Forza Forums has seen a number of players reporting the bug in question. The Reddit user detailed what the bug does, writing "every time you upgrade a car or purchase a new car, there is a chance the game will enter an infinite loading screen, and there is no error handling or timeout. The game will just hang there indefinitely. And you are forced to restart the game, which will cause you to lose your career progress."

While for most the bug just seems to result in lost progress, at worst you can be prevented from playing the game at all, with this particular user writing, "once this happens, you will not be able to progress in the game because the saves are now de-synced or corrupted." Other users both on the subreddit and in the forum just report having to repeat races they just completed, which is still irritating but not as severe.

It doesn't seem like there's a fix for the bug currently, so all we can do right now is hope that Turn 10 Studios works on getting the issue sorted soon.

