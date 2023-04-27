Between Zelda and Star Wars, Redfall's launch trailer reminds us that it's also coming out soon

A new Redfall trailer has just dropped, giving us one final look at the game before it launches on May 2. It shows off a lot of combat, a lot of dark and mysterious areas where we'll be fighting off vampires, and a cover of Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun.

Whether it's forcefields, throwable mines, or a variety of weapons both mystical and otherwise, the game looks to be an action-packed adventure through a town infested with creatures of the night. You can watch this new trailer embedded below!

Check out the Redfall launch trailer here!

We get a closer look at some of them too! Quick shots at everything ranging from the common vampire to more powerful looking nightwalkers can be seen assaulting players throughout the trailer. There's an interesting variety in some of the more imposing vampires we see, with the final shot of some big bald blood bender piquing our interest.

The game has recently recieved critism online for a variety of technical choices that were revealed online. This includes the always-online requirement for those looking to play the game solo, something the devs have stated they're working to remove. The launch trailer states you can slay alone or squad up, but it looks as though you'll have to be online regardless on launch.

There's also the 30 FPS cap on launch, with 60FPS being added to the game in the future. These two have somewhat deadened the hype for a portion of players out there. Nonetheless, with the game launching on May 2, we won't have to wait long until we see just how the game holds up with these issues in mind.

What arey our thoughts on the launch trailer? Let us know below!