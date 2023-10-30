The Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution in EAFC 24 is what the new Evolutions system is all about: taking a lesser known star and turning them into an unstoppable beast that can mix it with the best in the world.

This time you’re working with a player who previously played left-wing in a more traditional way with high pace and good dribbling, but low shooting, and turning them into a deadly, modern inside forward, capable of cutting inside and scoring with ease.

However, despite the stat requirements there are still some players who are already quite good at shooting who slip through the net because of low penalties, long shots or shot power. This means you can make some incredible cards with unbeatable pace, almost maxed-out finishing and fantastic dribbling too.

Here are some of the best Centurions Sharpshooter players we’ve found so far in EAFC 24.

Best EAFC 24 Centurions Sharpshooter players

Jonathan Bamba - Celta Vigo

Fast, French and with incredible shot power, Jonathan Bamba is an easy to link beast who takes the Evolution extremely well. So much so that he’ll probably be the most popular choice for it.

This card reminds me of the RTTK Jonathan Ikone from FIFA 23, who Lille fans will remember was Bamba’s partner in crime on the other wing before they both moved on to different clubs. Think Robben and Ribery but they’re both called Jonathan.

Silliness aside, with a Hunter Chemistry Style Bamba has nearly maxed out speed, 92 finishing with 99 shot power, and enough agility and dribbling to wiggle through almost anywhere.

The Rapid and Quick Step Playstyles are just the icing on the cake.

Franco Cervi - Celta Vigo

Alternatively, also from Celta, Franco Cervi is an even faster winger with a similarly deadly finish.

Because he’s so fast already, you can use a different Chemistry style to boost his passing, shooting or dribbling more, which makes him slightly more versatile than Bamba.

However, at 5ft 5” with 34 strength, you’re completely relying on his speed to get anywhere without losing the ball. He’s still a great option though and will feel lightning quick with that body type.

Kerem Akturkoglu - Galatasaray

Been wanting to get some chemistry for Sacha Boey for a while, but not wanted to nerf the rest of your team to fit him in?

With the same team and league, Kerem Akturkoglu is a great partner to Kadioglu, but once you see his stats, you might start thinking about the relationship the other way around. The Squad Foundations Ferdi Kadioglu is a perfect LB option to give easy chem all-round too.

A combination of 99 acceleration, 95 sprint speed, 98 finishing, 97 agility and 90 dribbling, with a Hunter Chem Style post-Evolution looks incredibly enticing. Plus he already comes with the Rapid and Incisive Pass Playstyles.

Inma Gabarro - Sevilla

There’s been a lot of hype around Inma Gabarro, to the point where her price on the market has shot up in response to demand.

She’s one of the players we mentioned earlier who already has high finishing, but because of low shooting stats elsewhere can still be used in the Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution. Her pace, shooting, passing and dribbling are off the charts, but she also has really good strength to go with her Technical and Chip Shot Playstyles.

Being Spanish in Liga F, she’s also really easy to link with the great Barcelona players like Mapi Leon, Fridolina Rolfo, Putellas and Bonmati.

Cloe Lacasse - Arsenal

Alternatively, Cloe Lacasse is also easy to link with Arsenal and WSL players and thanks to low volleys and penalties can be used despite her already high finishing and dribbling.

Good shot power, a 5-star weak foot and the Quick Step Playstyle are the stand-outs here, where juiced stats across the board let you choose whichever Chemistry Style you want to push your desired area even further.

Anthony Gordon - Newcastle

A nice, safe choice for the Centurions Sharpshooter Evolution who, with England and Premier League links, is likely always going to be useful is Anthony Gordon.

Gordon is already one of the fastest players you can use here, while his strong shot power means you can use a Finisher Chemistry Style to boost his finishing and dribbling without needing Deadeye.

He also already comes with the useful Rapid Playstyle.

Stephy Mavididi - Leicester

There have been a few good special cards for the Championship so far in EAFC 24, and with the way Leicester are going in the second tier it’s like you will get some friends to join Mavididi before long.

The Quick Step and Rapid Playstyles make him a force to be reckoned with thanks to over 90 pace and shooting with great dribbling and strength to match.

Osame Sahraoui - Heerenveen

Slightly out of left-field, Osame Sahraou is the only 5-star skiller you can feasibly complete this Evolution with.

You could also use Jeffinho from Lyon, but his recent Dynamic Duos card is actually still better stats-wise (even though it would probably play better because of Playstyles).

A hunter chemistry style is a must, even if you’d need to link him to Haaland and four Dutch league players to get the full boost, but post-Evolution he’s got 99 acceleration, 99 agility and balance, as well as decent shooting to be a lot of fun.