It's almost the holidays, and you're probably looking for a good bunch of films to put on this Christmas that you can feel pretty non-committal about because you've seen them a thousand times, but it's a tradition, so you gotta put them on! But, you might also be unable to remember just what those films are because of the food coma you put yourself in. Luckily for you, we've got a selection of some of the best Christmas movies you can pop on Disney+ while you're laying on the sofa regretting how much stuffing you ate.

If you'd like to watch any of these during the Christmas break (or before, or even after!) you can grab a Disney+ subscription from as little as $7.99/£4.99 per month.

The best Christmas movies to stream on Disney+

1. The Muppet's Christmas Carol

Image credit: Disney

We all saw this one coming. I don't think you'll find a more perfect Christmas movie out there, honestly. It's a classic Charles Dickens novel realised to its full potential, starring Michael Caine as the ever-miserable Ebeneezer Scrooge, acting alongside some of the industry's best and brightest actors like Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and plenty more. Caine took his performance of Scrooge incredibly seriously, treating all of the Muppets as if they were real actors, lending a genuine emotional weight to the film that makes it such a treat to re-watch.

2. Home Alone

Image credit: Disney

Ok, ok, we all saw this one coming too, but come on, it's Home Alone! For one, you just don't get child actors nearly as charming as young Macaulay Culkin, as having an entire film focus predominantly on a single kid is quite a challenge. Plus, the minute details shows just how clever this film is: keep an eye out on the scene where Kevin spills his drink over the food near the start of the film, you might just see why his family forgot about him. On top of that, it's a good reminder that you can do slapstick comedy well, as long as you have someone like mafia hardball Joe Pesci.

3. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Don't start. I don't want to see your comments about how it's not really a Christmas film. I don't care! It's got Christmas in the name! Sure, it leans towards the gothic a touch, but it's fun to mix things up during the holidays once in a while. You really can't go wrong with The Nightmare Before Christmas; it's got an incredible soundtrack, wonderful puppet designs, and a take on Christmas movies that still feels fresh to this day.

4. Die Hard

Image credit: 20th Century Fox

Alright, I get that this one is even more contentious, but I'm listing it here anyway. An action film where Bruce Willis has to rescue his estranged wife who's held hostage at a Christmas work-do, with Alan Rickman as the villain? Nothing sounds more like Christmas to me than awkwardly having to be around your ex while stressful events are happening around you. You can pretend it's just a regular action film all you want, but real ones know the truth.

5. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Definitely a tonal change compared to the last one, but Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas is a bit of an underrated one to watch during the holiday season if you ask me. This one is made up of a trio of shorts, focusing on Disney's main men, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and G.G. "Goofy" Goof, a couple of which are based on classic short stories. These days people mostly know Mickey as that guy that left Aqua stuck in the realm of darkness for 10 years in Kingdom Hearts, but there was a time where the mouse and co were able to show some genuinely affecting emotions. It's a bit of a cult classic, if a Disney film can be called that, but well worth a watch!

6. The Santa Clause

There's probably an argument to be made that The Santa Clause is the best concept for a film about Santa ever. I mean, Santa literally dies at the beginning of the film! And then Tim Allen, playing a character that only sees Christmas as a time to make money, is forcibly turned into the big bearded guy? Because there's a literal Santa Clause that causes this to happen? It's the kind of idea you get told about and think "that would never work," and yet it just does, even if it is a touch cheesy in places.