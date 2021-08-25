Battlefield 2042 is being given away for free with Nvidia RTX 3000 gaming PCs and laptops

Nvidia is offering a free copy of Battlefield 2042 to anyone who purchases select GeForce RTX-powered gaming desktops, laptops, and graphics cards in the weeks and months to come.

As per a statement from Nvidia, anyone who picks up (or manages to pick up) an RTX 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080, 3070 Ti, or 3070 graphics cards – or any pre-built systems featuring one of these GPUs – will be eligable to claim a free copy of the highly-anticipated FPS.

And, what's more, you'll be able to play a slightly improved version of the game on the tech you pick up, too, according to the company. As previously revealed, Battlefield 2042 supports Nvidia's DLSS and Reflex.

If you do pick up the game via one of these bundles, you'll get the Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition – which comes with Early Access to the upcoming Beta, pre-order exclusive cosmetics, the Baku ACB-90 tactical knife, and special player cards and in-game tag for online profiles.

We've seen quite a lot of Battlefield 2042 to date: after its reveal in June, we got a first look at gameplay one week later. Battlefield Portal, the game's second major experience, was revealed a few weeks after that, keeping the momentum going. And now we don't have too much longer to wait until we finally get to see the game for ourselves.

Battlefield 2042 is out October 22 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.