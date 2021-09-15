It's looking likely that Battlefield 2042 will not hit its October 22 release date. EA has yet to officially announce any change of plans, but a number of insiders have claimed that a delay will be announced before the week is over.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb was first to hint that another game will be delayed this week on Twitter. Though Grubb didn't specifically name Battlefield 2042 initially, he later confirmed that DICE's shooter is indeed the game he was referring to on his Discord - as captured by @Okami13.

Insider Tom Henderson has also chimed in to say they've heard similar news. However, it doesn't look like the different parties are in agreement about just how long the delay is going to be. Some suggest the game has been pushed back to 2022, while Henderson expects the delay to only set it back a few weeks, seemingly pushing it to some point in November.

DICE and EA have been uncharacteristically quiet about Battlefield 2042 in recent weeks. Outside of the game’s initial reveal, and subsequent Battlefield Portal announcement the developer has been cagey when it comes to showing/talking about gameplay. We’ve yet to see a full multiplayer match, for instance, or learn about the remaining Specialists – mere weeks from launch. This is unusual for a Battlefield launch.

The game's beta, which is scheduled to run this month, has also not been officially given a date, or detailed in any meaningful way. This absence of news has led many to worry about the state of development, and it's partly why this delay - should it prove to be true - won't come as a surprise to most.

In 2018, Battlefield 5 was pushed back to late November, a month from its initially announced late October release date.

Nevertheless, considering we're smack dab in the middle of September, official news - good or bad - shouldn't be too far off.