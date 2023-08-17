Baldur’s Gate 3 can be played in third-person with these two mods

It didn’t take long for the modding community to get to work on Baldur's Gate 3 , and the latest pair of useful mods - spotted by the folk over at PCGamer - will allow you to go on your adventure in third-person mode.

Arguably, much of Baldur’s Gate 3 is best played from the birds-eye view that it gives you. Commanding your party in battle or generally roaming around the map feels a lot more convenient this way.

Alas, when it comes to storybuilding and interacting with folk across this luscious world, exploring in third-person looks to add a level of immersion to each encounter as you go about your grand adventure.

If this has piqued your interest, the first mod in question is the ‘WASD Character Movement’ mod created by Ch4nkyy. As the name of it suggests, you’ll be able to move your character using WASD keys, and can toggle between both character and camera movement when needed.

In the description for the mod, it is suggested that you combine it with Ershin’s ‘Native Camera Tweaks’. This particular mod is one I cannot wait to start using, because unlocked zoom limits sound like a treat. The mod also features an unlocked camera pitch, and controller support, ultimately giving you a lot more freedom over how the camera is positioned.

With both mods installed, you can still easily flip between third-person mode, and the birds-eye view that you’d typically have. This means you can go about exploring the Hollow or Underdark and chatting with its people with a more immersive camera, and switch back to your top-down view whenever battle commences.

I’m rather excited to try both mods. I spend a lot of time zooming in on my characters just trying to look at them, or the environment around them and how I can use it to my advantage, so this nifty little pair of mods will no doubt go the extra mile in making my exploration more enjoyable. And unlimited zoom? Say no more.

Modders have been hard at work in general when it comes to Baldur’s Gate 3. Third-person mods aside, there’s a mod that can allow you to have a 16-player party, and another mod that offers larger genitalia, for some reason. This isn’t even the start of what’s actually on offer to mod into the game!

Will you be trying the third-person mods for Baldur’s Gate 3? Or have you tried any alternative mods already? Let us know how your playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 is going!