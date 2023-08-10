Baldur's Gate 3: Should you avenge Glut's Circle?

One of the best surprises lurking in the Underdark of Baldur's Gate 3 is the Myconid Colony of mushroom people.

Among them is Glut, the deposed Sovereign of a different colony of Myconids, whose kingdom was destroyed by Duergar.

As you head off to take on the same Duergar threat at the behest of Spaw, Glut approaches your party and offers to help defeat them for the sake of his fallen kingdom.

How to avenge Glut’s Circle

To avenge Glut’s Circle, you need to head to the Decrepit Village in the southwest of the Underdark.

Before you go, I’d suggest making use of one of Glut’s special abilities. Select him from your party bar and you will see that he can raise corpses as Spore Servants to fight alongside you. So instead of going straight to the Decrepit Village, first make your way around to the Sussur Tree waypoint in the west of the Underdark.

Here you can fight a Hook Horror or Bulette if you haven’t defeated it already. Once you’ve defeated a beast, you can raise it as a Spore Servant to make this fight against the Duergar much easier (and more fun).

When you reach the village, because you’re travelling with a Myconid, the Duergar that are waiting in ambush will immediately attack you.

One of the Duergar party will raise some undead minions to swarm you, but if you focus on taking the necromancer out first, they all fall down at once. If you went and got a Hook Horror minion, or even better a Butelle, then this fight is relatively straightforward - despite the tricky verticality of the area.

Remember to search the bodies of the Duergar. One is carrying the Executioner’s Axe, which is one of the best weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3’s early game.

What happens if you side with Glut over Sovereign Spaw?

With the Duergar defeated, Glut’s lust for revenge isn’t fully sated. As recompense for abandoning his circle in their time of need, Glut now wants your help deposing Spaw, the Sovereign of the main Myconid Colony, by violent means.

Whatever you want to do, I’d recommend agreeing to Glut’s proposal, then dismissing him from your party. This will send him back to wait where you first met him, by Baelin at the Colony.

Return to Spaw and they will thank you for destroying the Duergar threat and give you access to a reward grove. Search this and you’re set on the path to the Adamantine Forge, as well as given a few good magical items and one part of the Mourning Frost staff.

After this, Spaw will send you on another mission - this is why I suggested waiting on Glut’s proposal.

This time Spaw wants you to defeat the True Soul Nere and bring them his head. Luckily for you, this fits in nicely with your probable next steps in the main quest of Baldur’s Gate 3. Continue onto Grymforge via the boat at the Decrepit Village to complete your objective.

Once Nere is dealt with, you can return to Spaw and claim a great amulet which gives you +2 in Persuasion checks.

Now it’s crunch time. You can either leave Glut where he is for the foreseeable and do nothing, or attempt to install him as sovereign of the Colony.

If you side with Glut:

Go and speak to him at the Colony to add him back to your party

Next, speak to Spaw and tell them of your wish to depose them

This starts and almighty scrap with your party facing off against the entire legion of mushroom people

However, all you need to do is defeat Sovereign Spaw and the fight ends and Glut is the new Sovereign

For your trouble, Glut gives you the Winter’s Grasp gloves, which synergize incredibly well with cold damage if you have any characters which use that.