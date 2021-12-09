Assassin's Creed Valhalla will make you re-install the whole game for its next update

It's frankly a miracle you can fit most of England and a large swathe of Scandinavia onto a hard drive in the first place, even if it does take up a massive load of space. But if you're concerned that Ubisoft's latest viking saga, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, is occupying too much space on your disk, there's some good news ahead.

Ahead of title update 1.4.1, Ubisoft has warned anyone that wants to keep playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla that they will need a complete reinstall to ensure the game works correctly from here on out. The upside? The whole thing will take up less space as a result.

As per a new post over on the Ubisoft forum, the publisher noted that you can expect to re-download an approximate download of 78GB on PC, 67GB on PS4, 40GB on PS5, 62GB on Xbox One, and 71GB on Xbox Series X/S.

Though this doesn't include any DLC, the result of the update means faster loading screens, improved world data streaming, and an overall boost to performance. Depending on your platform, you could be saving anywhere between 13GB and 44GB in space once you have the new update sorted.

Here's a quick breakdown of how much space you're about to save thanks to this new, optimizing patch:

PC ~34GB

~34GB PS4 ~30GB

~30GB PS5 ~13GB

~13GB Xbox One ~30GB

~30GB Xbox Series X/S ~44GB

Ubisoft said that more information about what else will be included in the big Valhalla 1.4.1 patch (including a more accurate release window, patch notes and more) is due to be announced soon.

This isn't the first time a big patch has been introduced to the game, post-launch, in order to fix bugs – there have been a number of patches that have introduced new content and squashed bugs in the title since it launched last year.

If you're planning on jumping back into the game, you can check out a wealth of Assassin's Creed guides at the link.