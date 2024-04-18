For All Mankind is one of those long-running prestige TV series that everyone seems to greatly enjoy, but struggle to make an impact on the mainstream conversation. However, it appears that Apple is more than happy to keep it going and even give it a companion spinoff show.

The tech and media giant is all in on sci-fi and space-related shows, it seems. From Foundation to For All Mankind, and also including more recent stuff like Constellation, Apple has been spending the big bucks on those genres, quickly making the Apple TV+ service the go-to streaming destination for those in love with outer space and high-concept science fiction.

For All Mankind's season 5 renewal confirmation comes straight from Apple (via Variety), which is already calling it "a universe" instead of a single alt-history series. "There is so much to explore and, we along with our partners at Sony, can’t wait to dive into this next chapter of the engrossing ‘For All Mankind’ universe," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for the Apple TV+ platform.

Meanwhile, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, co-creators of For All Mankind, had the following to say about the arrival of a Soviet-focused show: "Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season... The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race."

Apple TV+ has been on a roll recently outside the space-related shows as well, with the MonsterVerse series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters landing both critical and fan praise, which has led to a season 2 renewal following the success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in cinemas as well as the confirmation of more companion series in the works.

With the former 'best of the best' when it came to prestige shows HBO/Max now faltering due to Warner Bros. Discovery's messy management, it sure looks like Amazon's Prime Video — now blowing up again thanks to Invincible's second season and the Fallout series — and Apple TV+ are slowly but steadily becoming the most respectable and consistent streaming platforms around. Do you agree?