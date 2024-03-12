Invincible season 3 is in the works, and it sounds like it shouldn't take as long as the last one

Invincible season 2, part 2 isn't actually out yet, but it seems like season 3 is already underway too.

Back in 2021, Invincible arrived on Prime Video and quickly found popularity, soon after netting itself a second season. Unfortunately, though, that second season took a little while, only to be released right at the end of 2023, more than two years after the first season ended. It isn't even finished yet, though it will be later this week, as season 2 part 2 will finally air this Thursday March 14. Ahead of that, lead actor Steven Yeun shared word about season 3 in an interview with Collider, also speaking of the long wait for episodes.

"For us, we know that this big break was not fun," Yeun said when asked about a third season for the show. "We've been working hard to get a lot of backlog done. We wanna time this animation thing appropriately. So, yeah, we've been working. We're banking episodes, we know what's going on." Yeun obviously appears to be playing a bit coy here, but it sounds like the production team has managed to get the ship running a bit tighter to get episodes out quicker. Animation is an incredibly lengthy process, which is part of why season 2 took so long to come out, and typically episodes are in the works a lot longer than you might assume.

While some fans weren't the happiest with the season 2 break, series creator Robert Kirkman has previously spoken about why he thinks the break works, saying, "I think narratively, it's kind of cool to have that pause to digest what you've just experienced."

Our own Connor has previously written that he felt the second season had an Omni-Man shaped hole, for good and bad, so we'll just have to wait and see how the second part might solve some of those issues.