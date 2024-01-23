Invincible season 2 part 2 finally gets a release date, and it's not too far away

Those of you that have been for news on the second of Invincible season 2 will be happy to hear it'll be back on Prime Video in just a couple of months.

Prime announced this week that the next part of the adaptation of the popular comic series will be arriving March 14, less than two months away. The announcement came yesterday, which also just so happened to be the 21st anniversary of the comic's debut - definitely a small, nice way to celebrate the date at the very least. Invincible season 2's first half aired November last year, and was made up of four episodes which released weekly on the streaming service, finishing up with a bit of a big cliffhanger (I won't get into spoilers here if you haven't seen it yet, don't worry).

For those of you that haven't seen the show, Invincible is based on the comic series of the same name, and follows a 17 year-old-named Mark who's father is essentially the equivalent of Superman. Mark himself should have developed the same powers as his dad, though is a bit of a late bloomer, and the first season sees him figuring himself and his new abilities out, all while unbeknownst to him his father ends up killing the equivalent of its world's Justice League, for reasons that make-up the first season's main mystery.

Prior to the release of season 2, a one off special episode focusing on one of the series' main cast, fellow superhero Atom Eve, delving into her backstory and origin as a superpowered person.

The show also has quite a stacked cast, with Beef and The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun as the series' protagonist Mark Grayson, alongside J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man, Portal 2) as his father Nolan Grayson, Sandra Oh (Turning Red) as his mother Debbie Grayson, and a whole lot more.

You can currently watch the first season and first half of the second season of Invincible on Prime Video.