Apex Legends nerfs Seer's Passive, Tactical, and Ultimate abilities

Respawn has rolled out an Apex Legends update that has nerfed Seer quite significantly after players complained that the newest Recon legend was a bit overpowered.

Since Seer was introduced to the game at the beginning of Apex Legends: Emergence, players have expressed frustration his power level and utility.

You can tell EA is serious to implement these chagnes quickly, because we've traditionally seen bigger balance changes arrive in mid-season or seasonal updates, not smaller offerings like this.

Seer's controversial Heart Seeker ability – which lets him scope out other players' heartbeats on the field – was particularly egregious when it came to the game's balance.

As such, EA has nerfed Heart Seeker quite a bit. The passive ability now has a longer wait time between sensor spikes, reduced range, and a reduced field of view. It's still useful, then, just not as ridiculous. Good.

Seer's tactical ability, Focus of Attention, has had its detonation time increased and players marked by the drones will no longer take damage or be flashed (interrupting their actions). You will also move slower whilst using this ability, too.

Finally, Seer's Ultimate – Exhibit – has had its cooldown increased and its range reduced, too.

Good morning! We just shipped a @playapex update that fixes a few bugs and introduces balance changes to Seer.



See full details below: pic.twitter.com/9npkovEo5P — Respawn (@Respawn) August 23, 2021

Here's hoping the game will play a bit better now that we've got a touch more balance to proceedings, and everone won't just get bodied by Seer teams all the time.