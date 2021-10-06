The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will air at 7am PT, 10am ET, and 3pm UK.

You will be able to watch it here with us as always.

Those who play the game will hear details on the new content update scheduled for November. In September, Nintendo teased some of the content included in the free update with a short clip.

In it, the cafe known as The Roost was pretty much confirmed as coming to the game, which means you can expect Brewster to be included.

Brewster is a pigeon who is known for selling players coffee, and prefers folks drink it while it's hot. The more they drink, the more friendly Brewster will become.

Along with the addition of The Roost, it's possible we will hear about the next holiday celebration. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so players might get some holiday content that is season appropirate.

Right now, Halloween is in full swing allowing players to grow pumpkins, buy Halloween candy, purchase spooky decor, nab a treat basket, and pick up older Spooky Set items which were released last year. There's also the main Halloween event coming on October 31, and you will be able to dress up a bit with some costume items.

Later in October, the game will celebrate the Day of the Dead which is a holiday in Mexico. This particular holiday-themed content will be available October 25 through November 3.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in March 2020 and has sold over 33.9 million copies, making it the second best-selling title for Switch behind Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.