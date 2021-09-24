A new free update is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in November, and Nintendo will share details via a dedicated Direct presentation next month.

An air date was not provided.

Nintendo said back in July it was working on a content update, and it sounds as though this will be the one.

While the short teaser didn't reveal much in the way of content, it did confirm the cafe known as The Roost is coming to the game, which means you can expect Brewster to be included. It appears the character will be located near the art gallery.

If you aren't familair with the character, Brewster is a pigeon who works in his own shop or on the lower floor of the museum. He has a thing for coffee, and in previous games, sold players one coffee per day for 200 Bells.

He also prefers players drink his coffee while it is hot, and the more they drink, the more friendly Brewster will become. It’s said he can be a little cranky, but considering his shop is open 24/7, it's no wonder. Poor fella needs some rest.

The most recent updates to the game came in the form of seasonal activties such as the yearly June Bug-Off tourney. The tourney, which is septerate from the Fish Tourney, took place once a month throughout the summer, and the last one will be held tomorrow, September 25. The other Fishing Tourney will take place on the second Saturdays in October and January, so mark your calendars for October 9 and January 8.

Another small update occurred in July with new seasonal items and weekly Fireworks shows.