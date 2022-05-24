Amazon Prime Day 2022 4K TV deals: Here's what to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new 4K TV, you'll no doubt be on the lookout for one that offers incredible savings and the best value for your money. This guide can help you get ready to make the most of the big discounts on 4K TVs for this year's Prime Day.

Some of the best 4K TV deals from last year's Prime Day included affordable models from Toshiba and Insignia, plus the super-impressive LG C1 OLED TV, so we can expect even bigger and better discounts this year. We're also hoping to see some of our favourite 4K TVs in the Prime Day sale, which we've popped a mention to further ahead. Whatever your size and budget needs, we expect there will be plenty of deals for you to choose from.

Early Prime Day 4K TV Deals 2022 Last year there were some brilliant early Prime Day TV deals ahead of the actual event, so it's likely we'll see more early deals this year. We've already seen the Digital Foundry-recommended LG C1 drop to its lowest price in the UK this month, so we're keeping watch for more steep discounts. In the US, the 50-inch Toshiba 4K UHD Fire TV Edition was recently discounted down to $309.99 ahead of Prime Day, as well as a 43-inch Hisense 4K UHD Fire TV Edition for $219.99. Hopefully we'll see more early deals on newer models or 2021 models this year. We'll pop both UK and US links for possible early deals at their current price down below so you can read more about them ahead of time. 4K TV Deals ahead of Prime Day 2022 in the US Toshiba 4K UHD TV With Amazon Alexa

Hisense 43-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Amazon Alexa

4K TV Deals ahead of Prime Day 2022 in the UK