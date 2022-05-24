Amazon Prime Day 2022 4K TV deals: Here's what to expect

Amazon Prime Day 2022 4K TV deals: Here's what to expectFind the best 4K TV deals ahead of Prime Day 2022 and what we'd like to see in this year's Amazon sale.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is fast approaching and if you're in the market for a new 4K TV, you'll no doubt be on the lookout for one that offers incredible savings and the best value for your money. This guide can help you get ready to make the most of the big discounts on 4K TVs for this year's Prime Day.
Some of the best 4K TV deals from last year's Prime Day included affordable models from Toshiba and Insignia, plus the super-impressive LG C1 OLED TV, so we can expect even bigger and better discounts this year. We're also hoping to see some of our favourite 4K TVs in the Prime Day sale, which we've popped a mention to further ahead. Whatever your size and budget needs, we expect there will be plenty of deals for you to choose from.
Early Prime Day 4K TV Deals 2022
Last year there were some brilliant early Prime Day TV deals ahead of the actual event, so it's likely we'll see more early deals this year. We've already seen the Digital Foundry-recommended LG C1 drop to its lowest price in the UK this month, so we're keeping watch for more steep discounts.
In the US, the 50-inch Toshiba 4K UHD Fire TV Edition was recently discounted down to $309.99 ahead of Prime Day, as well as a 43-inch Hisense 4K UHD Fire TV Edition for $219.99. Hopefully we'll see more early deals on newer models or 2021 models this year. We'll pop both UK and US links for possible early deals at their current price down below so you can read more about them ahead of time.
4K TV Deals ahead of Prime Day 2022 in the US
4K TV Deals ahead of Prime Day 2022 in the UK
Prime Day 2022 4K TV Deals
There were lots of great deals on 4K TVs during Prime Day 2021. The Sony Bravia 65" A8 model going down to £1,799, the Panasonic 65" TX 700B was reduction to £639, and multiple savings on the LG Nano86 were highlights. Shoppers in the UK had a better range of deals on Prime Day, but US users had the pick of the bunch with the 55-inch LG OLED C1, which was available for $1,496.99.
We're excited for even more big discounts on 4K TVs during Prime Day 2022, and we hope that it will feature a good chunk of Digital Foundry's best 4K TVs list, give it a read to help give yourself an idea of what to look out for when the sale is on. Below will be links for UK and US for some of the TVs we expect to see on sale during Prime Day this year.
4K TV Prime Day Deals we'd like to see in the US
4K TV Prime Day Deals we'd like to see in the UK
If you've got a full-HD TV, an IPS panel, or just want something different from your current TV, upgrading to a 4K OLED is always something worth doing. It's been expensive in the past to make the switch, but prices have thankfully been getting cheaper and more affordable recently. Should these TVs go on sale for Prime Day 2022, it will be the perfect opportunity to swap out your screen. Remember to drop a follow on the Jelly Deals Twitter account to help get you geared up for Prime Day, it may also help you find a deal or two before then!