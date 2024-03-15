We were TRAUMATISED by Alone in the Dark's haunted house experience
Things got hectic and weird when we were told to show up to an abandoned mansion on an island in the Thames.
Check out the video above, in which dolls are smashed with hammers, and one of us is Injured For Real!
A while back, THQ Nordic made the questionable decision of inviting myself, Jim, and Connor to a real life haunted house experience inspired by the upcoming Alone in the Dark reboot. This haunted house - a particularly fancy, albeit rundown mansion on the Thames - was definitely an experience that we won't be forgetting anytime soon, mainly because we ended up accidentally breaking a few things we shouldn't have ever been allowed near.
While taking on the role of urban explorers, we were sent into this derelict mansion to acquire a family heirloom of great value, but we ended up finding a lot more than we bargained for. From half-eaten tins of sweetcorn and the 'shame room' to monsters that resemble stink-bugs and talking dolls. We learnt a lot about what it means to be a bit of a Ghostbuster that night, as well as whether or not we think Genshin Impact or World of Warcraft players have better personal hygiene.
Wondering what the hell I'm waffling on about? Check out our traumatising experience of this Alone in the Dark haunted-house experience above, where the main thing that wound up traumatised was Connor's knees. You'll see why.