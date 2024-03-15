We were TRAUMATISED by Alone in the Dark's haunted house experience

Check out the video above, in which dolls are smashed with hammers, and one of us is Injured For Real!

A while back, THQ Nordic made the questionable decision of inviting myself, Jim, and Connor to a real life haunted house experience inspired by the upcoming Alone in the Dark reboot. This haunted house - a particularly fancy, albeit rundown mansion on the Thames - was definitely an experience that we won't be forgetting anytime soon, mainly because we ended up accidentally breaking a few things we shouldn't have ever been allowed near.

While taking on the role of urban explorers, we were sent into this derelict mansion to acquire a family heirloom of great value, but we ended up finding a lot more than we bargained for. From half-eaten tins of sweetcorn and the 'shame room' to monsters that resemble stink-bugs and talking dolls. We learnt a lot about what it means to be a bit of a Ghostbuster that night, as well as whether or not we think Genshin Impact or World of Warcraft players have better personal hygiene.

Well? Did anyone? | Image credit: VG247, THQ Nordic

Wondering what the hell I'm waffling on about? Check out our traumatising experience of this Alone in the Dark haunted-house experience above, where the main thing that wound up traumatised was Connor's knees. You'll see why.