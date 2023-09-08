Xbox to reveal new Game Pass titles during Tokyo Game Show broadcast

Xbox has announced it's hosting a Digital Broadcast during the Tokyo Game Show later this month, promising to reveal more titles that are coming to Game Pass.

Kicking things off on the show's opening day, the Xbox Digital Broadcast is making its way back to the Tokyo Game Show on September 21 at 10am BST/ 6pm JST/ 2am PDT. According to a blog post about the broadcast, "Players can expect to hear progress updates from Xbox and Bethesda Softworks and see a creatively diverse collection of games from creators predominantly located in Japan and across Asia." The post also noted that there will be news about "new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, which continues to grow with great content from teams all around Asia."

If you want to check out the broadcast, you'll be able to do so on the official Tokyo Game Show YouTube channel. The broadcast will apparently also be available on "select Xbox social channels," in Japanese, English, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Malay, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, French, German, Castilian Spanish, Japanese Sign Language, Australian Sign Language, and audio descriptions in Japanese and English. For some reason those channels weren't specified in the post, though a full list will apparently be available the week of the show.

No specifics were offered of the kinds of games we can expect to be shown off, but with Square Enix publicly committing to better Xbox support earlier this year, it's always possible we could see more of its titles available on Game Pass, or even on the console outright. After all, Final Fantasy 14 is finally coming to Xbox Series X/S next year, so it would be good to see more Square Enix games available on the platform, particularly if they come to Game Pass. Just don't expect Final Fantasy 16 any time soon, as that needs to come out on PC first.