Square Enix commits to better Xbox support

During Final Fantasy 14 Online Fan Fest 2023 this weekend, Square Enix promised to better support Xbox going forward by bringing more games to the console.

This was announced by Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu on stage alongside Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer and FF14 director and producer Naoki Yoshida (thanks, Gematsu).

Final Fantasy 14 Online Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas - Day 2

One of the games promised for Xbox is Final Fantasy 14 Online.

Spencer called it a "seminal moment" in Microsoft's relationship with Square and that the Xbox team is looking forward to "partnering more closely together in the future."

While on stage, Kiryu thanked Spencer for working with the company to bring FF14 to Xbox Series X/S, as it "wouldn’t have been possible without [Spencer’s] support."

"I think I can speak for myself, [Yoshida], and all of our Warriors of Light here watching the live stream when I say how excited I am to see Xbox support added, and for us to welcome countless new friends to the world of Final Fantasy 14," said Kiryu.

"[The game] is only going to get bigger and better, so all the Xbox gamers out there, I urge you to give Final Fantasy 14 a try."

Kiryu added that Square will "continue to deliver fabulous games to fans across the world," and that "whenever possible," Square plans to bring its games to Xbox for "players around the world to enjoy."

"We’re really looking forward to working closely with Phil and the Xbox team to make this possible," said Kiryu.

Yohida added, "I am extremely thankful and we are committed to working with Xbox going forward."

Final Fantasy 14 Online is coming to Xbox Series X/S in spring 2024.