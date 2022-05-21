What are you playing this weekend?

The weekend has rolled around again, which means it's time to do something other than work.

Well, it's May, and that means you may have to spend some time outside doing things to make your place look dapper. You may have flowers to plant, mulch to spread, a yard to mow, dog leavings to pick up, a gate to fix, a car to wash... any number of things.

But don't work too hard. You just finished a workweek and you deserve to forget it existed, stay out of the sun for a bit, and do nothing but play a game or two.

Here's what we plan on getting into over the weekend.

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Warframe, Genshin Impact, maybe more

This week I'll be jumping back into Warframe yet again - which has become my live service title of choice in recent weeks. It's nearly Tennocon and I guess I've caught myself feeling the passion that caused me to sink like 900 hours into it as of this moment.

That being said, I also want to drop some time into Genshin Impact in light of the upcoming major update coming at the end of this month. I've got some stuff to farm and characters to level, so I'll be clocking in my hours there for sure.

Aside from that, the occasional fighting game here and there is sure to be in my schedule. Multiversus remains a super fun title I've got sitting on my PS5 begging to be played, so I think I'll give in once or twice and give it a play. A packed week!

Dom Peppiatt, Features Editor - Monster Hunter Rise

The other day, my significant other came home from a night out to find me hunched over my gaming laptop in the living room. The lights were dim. The hifi was blaring some dumb metal record, probably. My Switch was propped up on a table next to me, and I had the TV on, too. All three screens had Monster Hunter Rise on them; the PC – where I’m blazing through the whole game again – was mid-hunt, my Switch was open as a reference for the build I’d already finished the game with, and the TV was showing Youtube videos about how to max out DPS with Sword and Shield equipped.

“Are you OK?” asked my partner, visibly concerned. My eyes were probably bloodshot, my hands shaking as I put another wretched Rathalos out of its misery, desperate to wrench a rare plate or ruby from its infernal body parts. “Yes!” I hoarsely croaked back, trying to keep the excitement of getting a 1% drop in check. “Yeah, I’m fine!”

I’m practicing for Monster Hunter Sunbreak, you see, which comes out at the end of June. And I need to make sure both my PC and Switch saves for Rise are set up for the end-game challenges when they’re available to me. I can’t go in and take on the big new beasts, Master Rank, and whatever else Capcom has got waiting for me without the very best gear and all the fanciest decorations, can I?

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Minecraft, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

It's been a long week, so this weekend I'm going to kick back with some Minecraft.

I typically find myself binging it for weeks and then neglecting it for months, then the cycle repeats itself. My realm right now currently has a huge Kirby statue at spawn, so, that's neat. My house is still a mud hut, though.

I'll also likely mess around on Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards with it being added to Nintendo Switch Online, if I don't get too into Minecraft.

That's an eclectic bunch of games from us this week. So, what about you? Got plans other than playing games? And when you do find the time to prop your feet up and grab a controller (or sit at your desk using KBM), what do you plan on playing?