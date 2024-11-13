Warframe delivers Xaku Prime Access ahead of major Warframe 1999 release

Ahead of the massive Warframe 1999 update coming to Digital Extreme's very own Sci-fi action MMO Warframe, the studio has released a new Prime Access pack to the game featuring none other than Xaku Prime. That's right, everyone's favourite spectral skeleton is getting a new look and some fancy new guns starting today.

This version of Xaku has more shields, armour, energy, and a extra aura mod slot, and you can buy it right now for 2625 Platinum or £52.99 / $79.99. This pack also comes with two new prime weapons, the Trumna Prime and Quassus Prime. If you don't fancy buying 'em, these prime weapons and Xaku Prime itself can be earned in-game through grinding out relics at the cost of time rather than cash.

Xaku's a fun frame! Introduced alongside the Heart of Deimos major update in which players essentially help solve familial drama and conflict through killing 100,000 gross monsters, delving into vaults, and saving the occasional bit of fauna. As a relatively new frame, it's not feeling signs of age like some of the classics, and still holds up as a powerful option for players.

With Warframe 1999 set to release in December, this marks the last Prime Access update before we all leap back in time for a real twist in the Warframe narrative. With the Xaku Prime Access update comes the return of the Höllvania Central Mall, a social hub for Warframe 1999 where folks can hang out and await the impending release.

Are you gonna grind out Xaku Prime? Are you excited for Warframe 1999? Let us know below!