What are you playing this weekend?

This weeked, we are taking control of thirteen different characters, doing a bit of 5v5, checking in on our farm, and enjoying a bit of horror.

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Haunted PS1 Demo Disk

This weekend I'll be sitting back and playing some of old PlayStation games

Over the past few days I've been seeing a lot of indie titles in that style which I'm sure has encouraged this adventure. There's an annual collection of indie horror games called the Haunted PS1 Demo Disk, and since I love that I reckon I'll boot some of those back up. Either way, a nice retro weekend for me.

Dom Peppiatt, Features Editor - 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Lucky me, I already have code for 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim on Nintendo Switch for something I’m writing to go up next week. Spoiler alert: it’s still one of the best narrative games Atlus has ever done. In fact, I’d go further than that… I reckon it might be one of the very best games of the past generation. It was essential on PS4 and it’s just as essential on Switch – in fact, it’s probably even better now thanks to some performance tweaks and revisions to the balance of the whole thing.

I’ll be spending this weekend brunching with old friends, making some new ones and taking my ridiculous dog on some pretty long walks… so it’s nice to know that, in my limited down time, I’ll be exposing myself to time-travel narratives, traumatic childhood memories, and forbidden love across the space-time continuum. Keep it light, Dom. At least I’ll know what to do if – all of a sudden – a giant mech happens to appear in the middle of London.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Valorant

I took a long break from playing Valorant and recently got back into it, so I'm probably going to spend most of my weekend trying to finish off the battle pass while I have time. That being said, I still haven't finished off Undertale. So, I will likely spend an evening sat ticking that off the backlog.

Besides that, I'll probably be finding something else to tick off my backlog so I don't become tempted to start a new save on Elden Ring. We'll see.

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Stardew Valley

I haven't checked on my farm, the husband, or the dog in Stardew Valley in ages, so I think I am going to fire the game up and get reaquainted with everything. I am sure Elliott has written plenty of poems in the meantime, and Yeti has probably been chasing the rabbits. I am sure the farm is overgrown and in need of some weeding, and the locals are probably wondering where I ran off to.

Other than that, I am doing wedding stuff. It never ends I tell you. I wish we could just elope to some warm destination and get married on the beach instead of figuring out place settings, who is standing up with us, which band or DJ to hire, and trying to find someone to tame the crazed, angry beast that is my hair.

