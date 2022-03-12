What are you playing this weekend?

It's been a long week. For some of us anyway. We're sick of winter here in the Northern Hemisphere, and ready for spring to arrive.

Mother Nature has been teasing the hell out of us the past couple of weeks. Yesterday was the worst tease ever. In my neck of the woods, it was 67 degrees. Tonight? We are expecting up to four inches of snow. I will need to cover the daffodils that popped up early.

Because the weather never seems to know what it wants to do, the majority of us here at VG247 plan on staying indoors and playing video games.

Last week, it was all about Elden Ring. This week, we're not as obsessed with it because only one of us is diving into it.

Here's what we plan on getting into over the weekend.

Dom Peppiatt, Features Editor - Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Have you ever thumbed a grub into the chamber of a grenade launcher then heard the satisfying thoom of a parasite leaving the chamber at 300mph? Have you ever, somehow, launched a stream or hornets (or wasps, or something) at someone trying their damndest to hunt you down in the middle of a gunfight? I’m going to assume that, no, you have not. But do you want to? Oh yeah.

You’ve probably seen a lot about Destiny 2 over the past few weeks – I’ve already enthusiastically babbled on about how it’s one of the best FPS campaigns in years – but the guncraft is something I’ve not read too much about since Bungie birthed its latest expansion. It’s back to OG Destiny levels, in my head; less focus on your abilities and more on the steel (or bugflesh) in your hands. A new theme built around alchemical symbols, insectoid parts, and alien biology came through strong this season, and so I’m going to spend my downtime this weekend unlocking more dumb guns to do dumb things with, thank you very much.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Elden Ring

I'm going to spend much of my time this weekend trying to make more progress in Elden Ring. Although, I doubt I'll make much progress in that time, let's be real.

It took me a while to get beyond the initial frustration of dying repeatedly and losing my Runes, but after a small break and some hype from my friends, I jumped in and defeated a few bosses. Some with help, some solo, and all of them incredibly rewarding (in terms of dopamine and Runes, anyways).

I put aside how terrible I am at parrying and dodging, and instead opted for exploring and playing with magic. Now, it's safe to say I'm utterly obsessed with the world of The Lands Between, and I am determined to become Elden Lord. That probably won't happen this weekend though. Maybe in the next month or so, if I'm lucky. It'll be worth it.

Tom Orry, Editor-in-Chief – Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Switch

I’ve been playing a bit of Kirby’s first 3D outing - Kirby and the Forgotten Land - and it’s just a lovely time. I can’t say a lot at this stage, but it’s another game that falls into the category of: “I didn’t know I wanted that game, but I’m really glad it exists.”

The Switch is certainly a bit long in the tooth these days, supremely underpowered on paper (although now sporting a smashing OLED screen if you bought the new model) compared to its competitors, but that doesn’t stop Nintendo from producing some beauties. Kirby and the Forgotten Land is such a game, its colorful worlds, and inventive design easily make up for a lack of horsepower. It’s a joy.

Look out for a full review as the March 25 release date draws near.

That's it for us. What are you planning on getting into? Playing a bit of Elden Ring or something else? Let us know!