What are you playing this weekend?

It's been a long week, hasn't it? You've gotten up every morning. Washed your face. Brushed your teeth (we hope). Gotten dressed. Grabbed a bit of breaky on the go. And then hopped into your car or made your way to the train, bus, or subway. And you dealt with others doing the same before arriving at work to do exactly what you did last week, and the week before, and so on.

It can get a bit tedious.

But put that all behind you now. It's 4pm, which means the weekend has started. Unless you work odd hours. If so, we apologize for getting your hopes up. But, for the majority, it is indeed time to throw off the crosspiece fastened over your neck, and as Frankie would say, relax.

This weekend, we will be relaxing by playing a few games in between other fun things. Here's what we're getting into:

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - REDACTED

This weekend, I'm playing something under embargo. Great news for me, but, admittedly a bit dry for this particular article. When I have the time, I will be logging back into WoW to wrap up some raids, and I will also be trying out a variety of smaller titles on my phone. A recent title I played for an interview has piqued my interest a little bit more on the platform, so I will give that another go this weekend (what this space on Monday).

It's not a game, but I will be playing The Bear on Disney Plus from start to finish for the fifth time this weekend, undoubtedly. It's just amazing, there's no real way to say it differently.

FIFA 23 Official Launch Trailer

James Billcliff, Guides Editor - FIFA 23

For my sins (and they are numerous), the FIFA 23 is still young, so this weekend I'll more than likely be digging further into my new Career Modes, along with grinding out any new, shiny challenges I can to get some sparkly special FUT cards.

As I said in my review, FIFA 23 is a white-knuckle goal-fest, so I'll definitely be entertained - if I can survive the heart palpitations from playing online, that is...

Valorant - Harbor Official Gameplay Reveal

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Valorant

It's been a long week playing lots of gory horror, aka Scorn, and having my patience tested by it. That said, I'm going to push my patience to the absolute limits and play some Valorant this weekend.

I'm yet to try out the new Agent, so I'll be spending some time messing around on the preview build, seeing what Harbor is all about. When I inevitably get tired of having a negative K/D, I'll more than likely spend the rest of my time between playing Pokemon TCG and watching Chainsaw Man.

What about you? What are you getting into this weekend?