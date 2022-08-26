What are you playing this weekend?

For some of us it's a three day weekend, thanks to a Bank Holiday on Monday.

Three day weekends are always nice, as it gives you an extra day to refresh before starting a new week. Next weekend in the US will be a three day weekend, thanks to Labor Day falling on the first Monday of September.

So, what do those of us with a Bank Holiday plan on doing over the weekend? We're going to play some games.

Here's what we're getting into.

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Genshin Impact

This weekend I'll be picking away at a game (under embargo — sorry) as well as getting real deep into Genshin Impact 3.0 Sumeru. It is kinda lush — as vibrant as that video game slot machine can get. They really have gone full out when creating new unique zones that are genuinely lovely to traverse through. I've still yet to spend a penny on it — take that video game gacha industry!

Aside from that, it'll be nice naps, a bit of reading, and a trip down the pub for me. A nice, relaxing weekend ahead of the busy weeks of the near future.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Midnight Fight Express

I don't know about you, but if a game looks like it should be directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and star Ryan Gosling, I'm pretty down for it.

As someone that recently realised they'd unironically watched the Stallone and Schwarzenegger vehicle, Escape Plan, three times, I'm always up for a bit of nerdy, dumb and stylish action, and Midnight Fight Express looks like just the ticket.

Between this and Sifu, it's been a good year for bare-knuckle brawlers. Plus, I really need something to get the blood pumping before I have to dive into the upcoming twee life-sim, Disney Dreamlight Valley that's on the horizon.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Retro Shooter Goodness

This weekend, I'm in the mood to play retro shooters and eat junk.

That means I'll no doubt sit through hours of Dusk, Ultrakill, Postal, and Doom until I can't stand to shoot things any longer. It seems a little sadistic, but there's something about flying through levels and near-100%ing them — because let's be real, I never manage to quite 100% them — that's really satisfying.

That's honestly all I've got planned. It's time to simply shut off for a few days!

So, that's us. What about you? What do those of you ready to enjoy a long weekend plan on doing? And what about the rest of you? Let us know. We love hearing from you.