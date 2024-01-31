If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SONY KICKS OFF 2024

Watch the PlayStation State of Play broadcast here

The runtime is a bit long, so grab a drink and some snacks ahead of time.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on
1 comment

The first State of Play of the year takes place this evening - or afternoon, depending on your time zone - and you can watch it right here with us.

During the presentation, we’ll get extended looks at Rise of the Ronin and Stellar Blade, and it’s possible Death Stranding 2 could make an appearance - but that’s just a prediction, so don’t quote us on it.

Cover image for YouTube videoState of Play | January 31, 2024
Watch the first PlayStation State of Play presentation for 2024 here.

The show will feature guest appearances and a new look at other titles coming to PS5 and PS VR2 in 2024 and beyond.

State of Play 2024 kicks off today at 2pm PT, 5pm ET, and 10pm UK. The broadcast will be over 40 minutes long and feature around 15 games.

Stick around and keep us company.

